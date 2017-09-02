Panthers tripped up by state champs

Ellsworth fell 24-6 Friday, Sept. 1, to St. Croix Central, who improved to 3-0 on the season, while Ellsworth dropped to 2-1. The defending champs broke out to an early lead, then capitalized on a critical punt return for a touchdown that effectively sealed the game before the first half concluded.

Ellsworth’s defense stood tall after the first two St. Croix Central scores, but a second-half touchdown scamper by quarterback Drake Flom was all the offense the home team could manage against the 2016 state champions.

Co-head coaches Jason Janke and Rob Heller said there’s little margin for error against a team like St. Croix Central. Little miscues, the coaches said, can make all the difference.

“They can kind of paper-cut you to death with their offense,” Heller said. “But the kids responded well. We’re doing some good things. We’ve just got to build upon that moving forward.”

Janke bemoaned first-half blocking, but praised the second-half effort, which saw Ellsworth’s lone score on a touchdown run by Flom.

“We were able to break Drake loose on the long run and we just kind of ran out of time,” he said. “We had some good things going, but they did a good job of shutting us down.”

St. Croix Central got the ball first in the game and didn’t waste the opportunity.

Junior running back Keagan Berg broke free for a 40-yard scamper that set up a one-yard touchdown run by senior Alec Fischer and a successful point-after try.

St. Croix Central’s defense was bruising throughout the game, but was especially punishing on the ensuing Ellsworth drive, where the visiting team recorded three consecutive sacks.

The visitors clung to the 7-0 lead into the second quarter when Mike Steinmetz picked off a Flom pass and ran it back to the home team’s 9 yard line. Berg ran in the ensuing touchdown, putting St. Croix Central up 14-0.

That would be the last offensive touchdown for St. Croix Central, though the visiting team’s final score “took the wind out of our sails,” Heller said. That came later in the second half when Austin Kopacz ran a punt return to the house.

“That’s a play you never want to see, is a special teams touchdown,” Heller said.

The third-quarter Flom touchdown run proved Ellsworth’s lone score on the night, in spite of the fact that the home team’s defense allowed a mere three points the entire second half to the defending state champs.

Ellsworth returns to action next week in a road game against Amery.