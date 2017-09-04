Prescott runners showing proper progress

The results were pretty favorable too. The Prescott girls placed third among 11 full teams in Thursday's meet, while the Prescott boys produced a fifth place finish.

The Prescott girls finished with 88 points, trailing only New Richmond and St. Croix Central. Prescott was led by the tandem of Kjerstin Carlson and Mari Sommer, who placed eighth and ninth. Freshman Kiara Penk moved up to be the team's third runner, placing 18th. Haylee Hillman battled some heat issues, but was still able to place 25th, with Ella Linder finishing 28th.

"Our biggest surprise was Isa Lonetti. She improved by over four minutes from last year's race on the same course. She worked really hard all summer, and it showed," said Prescott coach Steve Peterson. Lonetti was Prescott's sixth runner, placing 29th overall.

For the Prescott boys, the 1-2 punch is becoming a 1-2-3 punch. Seniors Cody Hauenstein and Dylan Rieken continue to be pack leaders, finishing fifth and ninth in Thursday's race. Making the move up to be the third Cardinal runner was Tristan Winkler, who finished 15th. Coach Peterson said Winkler's ability to push himself in the third mile of the race led to his improved finish.

Peterson said the boys weren't happy with their fifth place finish, but this meet gives them a clear view of what they need to do to move up in the pack.

"The biggest surprise was Charlie Canfield. He ran a faster time than he was at the end of last year. (We're) really excited about him...and our freshman, especially Walker Lenz and Connor Lubich, did really well too," Peterson said.

Peterson said the emergence of the younger runners has given the boys and girls teams some of the best depth the program has ever had.

Spring Valley

Spring Valley's boys put together a very respectable showing at St. Croix Central, finishing sixth in a strong field. That was led by Calvin Kotval, who placed sixth overall in 18:19. Nathan Hannack also put in a sub-20 minute race, placing 25th with a time of 19:38. With six runners finishing in 21:11 or lower on a challenging course, the Cards have the depth to compete well in most team competitions.

The Cardinal girls finished in tenth place in their half of the race. They were led by Katherine Dieckman who placed 32nd in a time of 24:17.

Elmwood-Plum City

E-PC didn't have enough runners to compete as a team in either half of the meet. But E-PC will still be a factor in every race this year because Kassye Todd leads the girls team. Todd was the fourth place finisher in 21:28.

The top finish for E-PC in the boys race came from Tanner Blanford, who finished 68th in 21:35.