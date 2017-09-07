Elmwood-Plum City rally falls short against Frederic

Frederic (1-2) mounted a 20-0 lead in the first half due in part to mistakes by the Wolves (0-3) such as penalties and a fumbled snap. The Vikings scored on their opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by senior running back Jeret Corty at Plum City. Vikings junior quarterback Colin Jeske followed it up with two TD passes to senior wide receivers Brenton Nelson and Steven Hall for a 20-0 lead before the half.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot,” Wolves football head coach Mike Birtzer said.

ECP started to creep back in the second half with an 11-play, 97-yard scoring drive to end the third quarter. Binkowski, the Wolves sophomore quarterback, connected with junior wide receiver Tyler Maxwell for a 47-yard TD pass to cap the drive.

“In the second half, we played very well,” Birtzer said.

Both sides of the ball included.

The Wolves' defense forced the Vikings to punt their first two possessions of the half, which allowed the Wolves' offense to keep chipping away. Binkowski cut the deficit to 20-13 on a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, which completed a six-play, 46-yard drive in 2:19.

He rushed for 25 yards on seven carries in addition to throwing for 99 yards on 6-16 passing. Maxwell had five of those catches for 96 yards. Junior running back Nic Forster had three yards on one reception.

Forster also had 4.5 yards per carry in four rushing attempts for 18 yards. Senior running back Luke Baier led the ground game with 73 yards on 17 carries, a 4.3-yards per rush average.

“They both ran the ball well,” Birtzer said.

Frederic piled on the rushing yards despite getting slowed down in the second half. Corty finished the game with 236 yards and two TDs on 26 carries.

“Their tailback is one solid running back,” Birtzer said.

Corty iced the game late with a second TD, a 2-yard run with 1:06 left. The Wolves went nine plays for 60 yards and took 3:26 off the clock.

“Had a chance; we just couldn’t make the stop,” Birtzer said. “I think we got a little bit tired.”

ECP didn’t have enough gas left on offense with an 8-play, 27-yard drive that resulted in a turnover on downs. Overall, the Wolves had their highest scoring game of the young season.

“When we were ahead of the chains, we were fine,” Birtzer said. “When we mistake, and ended up behind the chains, it’s hard to run the ball then.”

ECP’s defense had some bright spots too with Baier, also a defensive lineman, getting a sack and 7.5 tackles. Binkowski, also a defensive back, led the defense with nine tackles and had a half sack as did sophomore defensive lineman John Henn, who had a tackle. Maxwell, also a defensive back, and junior linebacker Jordan Brunner also had strong performances with 7.5 and six tackles respectively.

The Wolves will look to bounce back Sept. 8 with Pepin/Alma (0-3).

“If we come out playing like we did in the second half, we have a chance,” Birtzer said.