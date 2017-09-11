Panthers remain in second in MBC

That consistency is led by junior Erica Feuerhelm. She took first place and second place in the two Middle Border Conference matches last week. Those points raised Feuerhelm into the top spot among individual point earners in the MBC this season.

In last Wednesday's meet at Clifton Highlands, the Panthers missed first place by one stroke. Somerset was the surprise winner with a 201 score, with the Panthers placing second at 202. Feuerhelm was the meet medalist by shooting a 44.

Ellsworth's Holly Carlson continues to rank among the top five scorers in the conference. In last Wednesday's round she finished with a 49. Taylor Feuerhelm has been a steady third player for the Panthers, finishing at 53 on Wednesday. Anna Sweere shot a 56 and Jadyn Erickson a 63.

Ellsworth was one stroke better in Thursday's match at Pheasant Hills Golf Course, but the 201 finished 17 strokes behind New Richmond.

Erica Feuerhelm finished second in the round with a 45 and Carlson tied for third with a 47. Sweere played her best round thus far, finishing at 53. Taylor Feuerhelm shot a 56 and Erickson a 68.

Ellsworth coach Carson Huppert guessed that Feuerhelm's move to the first in the MBC rankings is a first for the Panther program.

"She's been working on the mental side of the game and it's beginning to pay off. She isn't letting one bad shot bother her," Huppert said. "I've stressed to her and Holly that their bad days are still better than most people's good days."

The Prescott girls finished sixth and eighth in the two MBC matches last week. The Cards shot a 228 on their home course last Wednesday to finish eighth. Alexis Fredericks led Prescott with a 51 and Gigi Gangl shot a 53 on Wednesday. Laura Pryor and Jillian Boles shot 62.

The Panthers improved by 12 strokes on Thursday to move up to a sixth place finish. Fredericks played another sharp round, tying for third in the match with a 47. Gangl again shot a 53, with Pryor at 56 and Boles at 62.

Schedule

The girls golf schedule is winding down rapidly. A conference match will be played this Friday at Pheasant Hills Golf Course and another is scheduled for next Monday at Ellsworth. The 18-hole conference tournament will be played next Tuesday at the Amery Golf Club.