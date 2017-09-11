E-PC ends skid against Pepin-Alma

They scored early and often as the Wolves football team (1-3) mounted a 25-0 first-half lead en route to a 44-22 victory Friday, Sept. 8 over Pepin-Alma (0-4). In front of a purple-clad home crowd for Alzheimer's awareness, the Wolves piled on 394 yards of total offense.

"We took care of the ball, and we eliminated a lot of our mistakes," Wolves head coach Mike Birtzer said. "Our offensive line played very well."

Forster put the Wolves up 7-0 on a 19-yard run with 2:43 left in the first quarter. Baier added touchdowns in the second quarter on 12 and 1-yard runs for a 19-0 lead.

Wolves quarterback Dalton Binkowski then went to the air with a 28-yard TD pass to Noah Gansluncker for a 25-0 lead. The Wolves also answered quickly after Pepin-Alma's first score in the third quarter, a 7-yard TD run by Wyatt Lenhartz.

Baier scored on a 3-yard TD run four seconds into the final quarter for a 31-6 lead. Pepin-Alma chipped away with a 7-yard TD run by Ryan Engstrand, but the Wolves responded with a 49-yard TD run by Forster for a 37-14 advantage.

Fourth quarter fireworks continued with a 36-yard TD run by Lenhartz, which cut the Wolves' lead to 37-22. Pepin-Alma tried to chip away more, but Tyler Maxwell thwarted the visitors' efforts with an 87-yard interception return for a TD.

"We did a good enough job [defensively] to win the game," Birtzer said. "We still need to tackle

better."

The Wolves will get an even bigger challenge with unbeaten Grantsburg (4-0) on the road Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.