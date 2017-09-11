Cards edge Mondovi in overtime

He put the Cardinals up 6-0 on a 6-yard TD run with 6:17 left in the first quarter, which sparked an 18-0 start for the game. He punched in a 1-yard TD in the second quarter and then threw a 24-yard TD pass to Tyson Kado with 4:12 left before halftime.

Spring Valley held an 18-0 lead until the fourth quarter, but Mondovi battled its way back in the fourth. Nick Pelke scored on a 4-yard run, and the Buffaloes converted a two-point conversion to cut the Cardinals lead to 18-8.

"We battled some injuries a little bit [and] just really allowed them to get back into the game in the second half," Cardinals head coach Ryan Kapping said.

Brennen Christopherson then pulled the Buffaloes closer with a 30-yard TD pass to O. Schultz, which trimmed the margin to three, 18-15. Raith Bauer then tied things up with a second left in regulation with a 33-yard field goal.

Mondovi broke 18-18 deadlock in overtime with a 31-yarder by Bauer, 21-18. Spring Valley ended the bleeding after that with Borgerding's game-clinching TD run on the following possession. He finished with 8-11 passing for 162 yards in addition to his success running the ball. Jaydon Nyeggen carried some of the load rushing with 38 yards on 22 carries. Kado had 25 yards on nine attempts. He led all receivers with 122 yards on six catches. Dylan Bosshart chipped in with a 28-yard catch, and Brenden Williams had a 12-yard reception.

Santana Schlegel led the Wolves defense with 13 tackles. Zacc Larson had the team's lone sack along with five tackles.

Spring Valley will look to keep its win streak going with Boyceville (1-3) at home Friday at 7 p.m.