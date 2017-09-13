Search
    Cardinals VB splits pair of non-conference games

    By Jordan Willi Today at 8:32 a.m.
    Spring Valley's Brenna Schreiber (13) goes up for a block on Baldwin-Woodville's Brittney Gullixson (3) during a match on Thursday, Sept. 7, in Baldwin. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
    Spring Valley's Lexi Johnson attempts to block a hit by Baldwin-Woodville's Anna Albrightson (9) during a match on Thursday, Sept. 7, in Baldwin. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Spring Valley's Madeline Matthys (10) tries to pop the ball over a Baldwin-Woodville defender during the first set of a match on Sept. 7 in Baldwin. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    The Spring Valley volleyball team split a pair of non-conference games last week, while going 1-3 over the weekend at the Grantsburg tournament.

    "We have a pretty young team this year, with four sophomores taking on big offensive roles on the team," said coach Geoffrey Snyder. "We are, however, struggling quite a bit with keeping everyone healthy. We had three varsity players that were unable to play in the Grantsburg tournament this weekend. The goal right now is to get everyone healthy by the time conference play starts."

    Tuesday night's loss to St. Croix Central came by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-19.

    The Cardinals fought back on Thursday night and were able to defeat Baldwin-Woodville 3-1 on the road. The first match of the night was a back and forth affair, with both teams taking the lead throughout the set and neither wanting to give up the final two points to take the opening set loss. In the end, the Cardinals were able to secure the win in the first set by a score of 32-30. Spring Valley followed up their opening set win with a 25-23 win in set two, but dropped the third set by a score of 25-14.

    But the Cardinals were able to bounce back in the fourth set to claim a 25-15 win and leave Baldwin with a win.

    This year's lineup for Spring Valley includes junior Camryn Wegener as setter, sophomores Morgan Rustad and Maddie Matthys as outside hitters, sophomore Lexi Johansen as right side hitter, Brenna Schreiber (junior) and Taya Kado (sophomore) as middle hitters, and Rachel Fesenmaier (senior), Gabby Stevens (senior), and Karley Schilling (junior) holding down the back row as defensive specialists.

    Next up for the Cardinals is the Spartans of Somerset (Tuesday, Sept. 12) before the team opens its conference season with a home match against Glenwood City on Thursday, Sept. 14.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
