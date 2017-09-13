Cardinals VB splits pair of non-conference games

"We have a pretty young team this year, with four sophomores taking on big offensive roles on the team," said coach Geoffrey Snyder. "We are, however, struggling quite a bit with keeping everyone healthy. We had three varsity players that were unable to play in the Grantsburg tournament this weekend. The goal right now is to get everyone healthy by the time conference play starts."

Tuesday night's loss to St. Croix Central came by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-19.

The Cardinals fought back on Thursday night and were able to defeat Baldwin-Woodville 3-1 on the road. The first match of the night was a back and forth affair, with both teams taking the lead throughout the set and neither wanting to give up the final two points to take the opening set loss. In the end, the Cardinals were able to secure the win in the first set by a score of 32-30. Spring Valley followed up their opening set win with a 25-23 win in set two, but dropped the third set by a score of 25-14.

But the Cardinals were able to bounce back in the fourth set to claim a 25-15 win and leave Baldwin with a win.

This year's lineup for Spring Valley includes junior Camryn Wegener as setter, sophomores Morgan Rustad and Maddie Matthys as outside hitters, sophomore Lexi Johansen as right side hitter, Brenna Schreiber (junior) and Taya Kado (sophomore) as middle hitters, and Rachel Fesenmaier (senior), Gabby Stevens (senior), and Karley Schilling (junior) holding down the back row as defensive specialists.

Next up for the Cardinals is the Spartans of Somerset (Tuesday, Sept. 12) before the team opens its conference season with a home match against Glenwood City on Thursday, Sept. 14.