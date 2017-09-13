Panthers VB go 4-2 in pair of weekday quads

Despite going 4-2 over that two-day span, coach Nicole Vande Berg thought her team was rather flat and could have done better in closing out matches.

"We played pretty flat for the majority of the week. As a team, we really struggled to play with intensity and put teams away," Vande Berg said. "On Tuesday vs. Prescott we had a lead in both the second and third set and just got stuck in a rotation where we couldn't pass a ball. We need to fix those mistakes. Then on Thursday we had the same issue against Elk Mound."

Tuesday's quad saw the Panthers knock off Durand (25-17, 25-18) and New Richmond (25-20, 25-23), but a loss to Prescott was one Vande Berg and her team would like to have back. Ellsworth had a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three match after a 25-22 win, but couldn't find a way to put away Prescott to claim the match win. The Panthers lost 26-24 and 18-16 in the last two sets to lose the match.

Morgan, MacKenzie and Clarity Kummer each took turns leading the Panthers in kills on Tuesday, with Morgan picking up six kills against Durand, MacKenzie knocking down 14 against Prescott and Clarity hitting six against New Richmond. Morgan Kummer had five aces against Durand, while Mallory Bleeker led the team with three aces against Prescott and Nadia Sigler led the team with two aces against New Richmond. Kaitlyn Nugent led the team with nine assists against Durand and eight against New Richmond, while Olivia Matzek shared the lead for assists (14) with Nugent against Prescott. Morgan Kummer led the team with 14 digs against Prescott and another five against New Richmond, while she shared the lead in digs (7) with sister MacKenzie against Prescott.

Thursday's matches played out much the same as in Tuesday's quad, with the Panthers defeating New Richmond (25-22, 25-18) and Elmwood (25-13, 25-15) and then falling to Elk Mound in two sets, 25-17, 25-16.

"Volleyball is a game where momentum can be a big factor, and we struggled to gain any of that in those two matches," Vande Berg said. "We would finally get out of a tough rotation on serve receive and follow that up with a service error, so we just couldn't seem to dig ourselves out of a rut. With conference play starting up next week we definitely need to fix these things!"

MacKenzie Kummer led the team in kills in two of the three matches (10 against New Richmond, eight against Elk Mound), while Clarity Kummer had six kills against Elmwood. Three different players led the team in aces, with Clarity Kummer picking up three against New Richmond, while Morgan Kummer had three against Elk Mound and Bleeker had four against Elmwood. MacKenzie Kummer lead the team in blocks with six in the three games on Thursday, while Nugent had 21 assists against Elk Mound and Elmwood with Matzek picking up eight against New Richmond. Bleeker picked up four and five digs respectively against Elk Mound and Elmwood to lead the team, while Morgan Kummer had eight against New Richmond.

The Panthers kick off Middle Border Conference play Thursday, Aug. 14, at home against St. Croix Central.