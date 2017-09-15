Prescott 5th at Hudson Invite

In the playoff round they dropped a three-set decision to host and eventual tournament champion Hudson, 21-25, 25-19, 14-16 before sweeping Menomonie, 25-10, 25-13, in the fifth place match.

Katelyn Miller led the Cardinal offense with 33 kills while Ashley Rieken came up with a team-high 31 digs.

The Cardinals return to Middle Border Conference action at home against Amery Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. and will travel to Somerset Tuesday, Sept. 19.