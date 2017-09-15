Search
    Prescott 5th at Hudson Invite

    By Bob Burrows Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Prescott's Savanna Murphy (8) tries to squeeze a shot between a pair of Bloomer defenders in the Cardinal volleyball team's opening round match against Bloomer at the Hudson Invitational Saturday, Sept. 9. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia

    The Prescott volleyball team finished fifth at the eight-team Hudson Invitational Saturday, Sept. 9, with a record of 2-2.

    The Cardinals opened pool play with a 2-0 loss to Bloomer by scores of 25-21, 25-20, before coming from behind for a three-set win over Colfax, 19-25, 25-14, 15-9.

    In the playoff round they dropped a three-set decision to host and eventual tournament champion Hudson, 21-25, 25-19, 14-16 before sweeping Menomonie, 25-10, 25-13, in the fifth place match.

    Katelyn Miller led the Cardinal offense with 33 kills while Ashley Rieken came up with a team-high 31 digs.

    The Cardinals return to Middle Border Conference action at home against Amery Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. and will travel to Somerset Tuesday, Sept. 19.

