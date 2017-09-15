Meet the Panthers linemen; their thoughts on Homecoming

What is your favorite part about homecoming?

"Homecoming, it's usually the biggest fan base and just the most support we get. A lot of money raised toward the school. It's just fun to hang out with people after if it's a win."

What is your favorite homecoming memory?

"When we were younger, we would usually play football while the older kids were playing football. We would go down by the long jump and throw footballs around."

Ethan Hugare

What is your favorite part about homecoming?

"I just like the whole school coming together, having that school spirit. Achieving that one goal, Ellsworth is number one."

What is your favorite homecoming memory?

"Watching the football games. Football is pretty big in my life, and I just like watching the football games."

Shane Elsen

What is your favorite part about homecoming?

"I really like being under the lights, seeing all the fans and just playing football."

What is your favorite homecoming memory?

"When I was a kid I really liked seeing the older kids play. I couldn't wait to be out there playing."

Logan Betthauser

What is your favorite part about homecoming?

"Just the atmosphere. You get to hang out and feel pumped up."

What is your favorite homecoming memory?

"Watching the game. The one that sticks out the most is the last time we beat Somerset on homecoming (in 2013)."

Caleb Linder

What is your favorite part about homecoming?

"Probably playing under the lights and seeing the family members afterwards. Getting to see them and just hanging out with them. Maybe go home and eat, because eating is good."

What is your favorite homecoming memory?

"Probably when we were kids, like they said, we would go down by the long jump and play football. Either that, or seeing the big kids and giving them high fives after the game. Because that was the highlight of little kid life."

Cole Juen

What is your favorite part about homecoming?

"Being under the lights and having all your family and friends support you on the field, and screaming your name. The atmosphere is the best."

What is your favorite homecoming memory?

"Playing football down by the baseball field, then coming back up and watching the older kids play with your friends and family. And yeah, giving them high fives because that's going to be you some day on the field."

Lucas Mallon

What is your favorite part about homecoming?

"Probably playing under the lights and hearing the crowd go crazy when you have a good play or something, because it's just so big it's fun to look forward to."

What is your favorite homecoming memory?

"Probably after the 2014 win, everyone was pumped up. My brother's grade, they were juniors at the time, so a lot of people were over at the house after and it was pretty cool. They were all pumped up, they were pretty proud. It was fun."