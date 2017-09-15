Cards, Panthers running at front of pack

In last Thursday's Somerset Invitational, Prescott swept the team championships. And in both races, Ellsworth was the second place team.

The Prescott girls won the meet with 32 points, with Ellsworth in second place with 47 points. The boys finish was much closer. Prescott earned the win with 57 points. Ellsworth and Somerset tied for second place with 66 points, with Ellsworth winning the tiebreaker of having its sixth runner finish before Somerset's sixth runner.

Prescott's girls looked more like a wave across the front of the pack early in their meet. It showed in the final results.

"We know it was a small meet, but having seven of the top 13 girls was really a confidence booster for our team. We had 11 girls who ran a faster time than our seventh place girl did last year, and so the girls really looked at this as a team performance, not just a few top girls," said Prescott coach Steve Peterson.

Peterson said the Somerset course is challenging. He was pleased that every Cardinal who ran at Somerset in 2016 had an improved time this year.

Prescott was led by Mari Sommer, who finished in second place behind Somerset standout Anya Swanson. Kjerstin Carlson placed fourth and Haylee Hillman fifth. Kira Penk was the fourth Prescott runner, placing tenth. She was followed by Ella Linder in 11th, Isabelle Lonetti and 12th and Megan Gilles in 13th as the work in the pack clearly paid off.

The Ellsworth girls also did some excellent pack work. Julia VanWatermeulen, Sophie Vogel and Rachel Mancuso formed a formidable top three, with VanWatermeulen third, Vogel sixth and Mancuso seventh. The pack work showed in the next wave of Panthers with Claire Straub in 15th, Cece Groh in 16th, Jolene Schultz in 17th and Freya Nelson in 18th.

This was the first meet for Ellsworth's freshmen and they performed well, led by Groh.

Ellsworth coach Marcie Jahnke was impressed with how smartly Mancuso ran, trimming 90 seconds off her time from the Boyceville meet.

"She's having to strategize how she races," Jahnke said.

Both the Ellsworth and Prescott boys teams were missing varsity runners, so nobody knew what to expect.

What developed was a highly competitive race. Prescott had the strong group at the front of the pack. Cody Hauenstein earned the victory, with Dylan Rieken in second and Tristan Winkler in fourth. The usual fourth and fifth varsity runners were missing.

"We did not expect to win the boys race," Peterson said. "We had two freshman boys who stepped up, finishing on the varsity squad this race, so they were pretty excited as well."

Senior Ben Barksdale finished as the fourth Prescott runner, in 24th. Josh Dickey ran 26th, Connor Lubich 31st and Walker Lenz 33rd.

Ellsworth had its seventh runner finish before Prescott's fifth runner. But with Ellsworth missing top runner Charlie Stuhl, Prescott was able to build a slight edge.

Jahnke said Stuhl was a tireless recruiter for the team in the offseason and his work is paying dividends. Ellsworth's top runner Thursday was Nick Erickson, a sophomore who'd never run cross country until Aug. 15. He was recruited to the team by Stuhl.

Jahnke said the depth within the boys team has gotten so strong that she never knows who will be the team's top five runners in any meet.

Both Ellsworth and Prescott will be back in action this Saturday, running in the Osceola Invitational.