Panthers hope to 'surf over' the Spartans

For those wanting to get into the spirit, head over the Ellsworth High School at 5 p.m. for the annual homecoming parade and annual chili cook-off fundraiser.

Last week's game

Ellsworth bounced back from its first loss of the season to state-ranked St. Croix Central in a big way last Friday, Sept. 8.

The Panthers amassed 444 total yards in the game for a 42-14 road win over Amery.

Some of the highlights included quarterback Drake Flom who completed eight of 12 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior running back Logan Melstrom rushed the ball 20 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan McGregor also rushed for 88 yards on seven carries for a touchdown. Flom rushed for a touchdown as well.

The win improved the Panthers to a record of 3-1 this season, including 1-1 against Middle Border Conference teams.

Fast facts:

• Ellsworth holds a 3-1 record heading into Friday's matchup while Somerset is 0-4.

• Somerset has won the past four games against Ellsworth. In 2013, Ellsworth defeated Somerset 27-8 in the regular season before falling to the Spartans 14-7 in Level 3 of the playoffs.

• Somerset and Superior combined for more than 100 points in a 62-50 loss for the Spartans on the road Friday, Aug. 25.

• Somerset won the 2014 Division 4 state championship with a 28-16 victory over Little Chute on Nov. 20 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Spartans finished 14-0 that season, including a 35-20 win at home against Ellsworth.

• Ellsworth has an enrollment of 490 for the 2017-2018 school year, compared to 473 for Somerset.