Watch: Big fourth quarter gives Ellsworth homecoming victory

The Panthers notched critical plays in all four facets of the game on the way to a 40-20 win Friday, Sept. 15, over Middle Border Conference foe Somerset. The win snapped Somerset’s four-game winning streak over Ellsworth.

The win improved the Panthers to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in MBC play, while Somerset dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

Senior quarterback Drake Flom turned in another commanding performance, completing eight of 11 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

Fellow senior Alex Motley produced on both sides of the ball, hauling in five passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns to go with an interception on defense.

Junior Ellsworth running back Logan Melstrom punched in a late-game touchdown on his way to 34 rushing yards, but turned heads in a big way by running back the second-half opening kickoff 94 yards to pay dirt.

Ellsworth scored the only first half points after recovering a Somerset fumble deep in Spartan territory. The play led to a quick score when Flom found Motley in the endzone for an 18-yard completion.

The Panthers were up 13-0 after the Melstrom kickoff return when the Spartans sparked back to life.

Somerset, who relied the entire first half on its rushing game, went to the air to record two unanswered touchdowns that put the visitors up 14-13 in the third quarter.

Ellsworth delivered a counterpunch later in the third quarter when senior Ryan McGregor completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to junior Logan Benson.

Somerset answered right back with a Jack Peterson touchdown run that put the Spartans ahead again 20-19.

That was the last lead Somerset held in the game.

Flom found Motley twice in the fourth quarter before Melstrom scampered in for a 40-yard score.

Ellsworth senior Dalton George was the team’s leading tackler with 10 on the night, followed by Conner Eckholm and Shane Elsen, who each recorded seven tackles.

The Panthers travel this week to Baldwin-Woodville, who was 1-3 overall headed into last week’s play.