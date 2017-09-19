Seniors get a victory they can relish

Anna Olson earned the victory at one singles for Ellsworth. Ginger Leonard and Mady Paquet earned the win at one doubles. Riley Schumaker and Sophie Cole notched the win at two doubles. Winning at three doubles was Grace Hallock and Bri Flaherty.

The seniors on this year's Ellsworth roster are Olson, Leonard, Paquet, Cole, Flaherty and Alison Peterson, with Leonard, Paquet and Olson serving as captains.

The win carried symbolic importance for the Panther seniors. When the seniors were freshmen, the Ellsworth program was struggling and was on the losing side of some one-sided matches like this. Now, the Panthers are in the middle of the pack among the Middle Border Conference teams. Ellsworth coach Jordan Olson said the work of this year's seniors is a key reason why the Ellsworth program is now healthy with growing numbers. Olson said the team captains held practices each weekday this summer so the team would have advanced skills when practice began in August.

The maturation of the Panthers as tennis players showed in this victory. Olson said the team has shown the tendency to play down to the level of lesser opponents. That didn't happen against Unity. Olson gave the girls areas to concentrate on during the matches and they followed through.

"We have been working on hitting the ball. We saw lots of nice net play and nice shots down the alley," Olson said. She said it was a good opportunity for the doubles teams to use every opportunity to take shots down the alley, so they have confidence in those shots in the upcoming important matches.

The week started with two important MBC matches. The Panthers were scheduled to complete their previous rainout against Baldwin-Woodville on Monday, before facing Osceola on Tuesday. The Panthers will then have a week off to hone their skills before playing in the annual MBC tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Osceola High School.

Light Up the Night

The Ellsworth tennis team will host a "Light Up the Night" fun run/walk Saturday, Sept. 30. The race sign in will begin at 6 p.m.; the race takes off at 6:45 p.m. at Summit Park in Ellsworth. All proceeds will support the team.

Entry fee is $20, which include a T-shirt. Participants must be registered by Sept. 25. Glow sticks will be provided; any other glow in the dark or light up devices are welcome. Snacks will be waiting before and after the race at the new tennis courts.

For more information, contact Coach Olson at 715-307-3897 or jordanolson323@gmail.com.