New Richmond gives Cardinals football a reality check

"We came out flat. New Richmond had arguably one of their best games of the season, while we had our worst," head coach Kevin Haglund said. "They were clicking on all cylinders and we were not. It is hard to compete when you come out flat and don't bring the same intensity that the other team does."

The numbers were not good for the Cardinals, with the offense only able to muster 144 yards, while New Richmond put up 403 yards. Almost all of Prescott's offense came on the ground, with Joe Roosen rushing for 72 of the team's 128 rushing yards. Joe Schulte (28 yards) and Derek Rundquist (19 yards) were the only other Cardinals to break double-digit yards on the ground.

"It was a reality check for us and showed that we have a lot more we can do to get better. It is a valuable lesson for their guys, even outside of football, because it teaches them to not let things go to their heads," Haglund said. "We lost the hunger that we had the first four games, which led to us being 4-0. We have to have a short memory and know that it was one game. We just need to get back to the basics and play Prescott football."

The Cardinals will host an undefeated Osceola team on Friday, Sept. 22. After looking at the Chieftains on film, Haglund feels like Osceola is beatable, but he knows his team will need to capitalize on its opportunities.

"We can't come out flat like we did against New Richmond if we want a chance to win against Osceola," Haglund said. "We need to have a solid week of practice and use homefield as an advantage."

The bright spot from Friday's game, according to Haglund, was that the Cardinals didn't commit a single penalty or turn the ball over.

"Even though we played clean football, it doesn't help your team when you miss tackles and aren't able to stop the other team on defense," Haglund said. "It also doesn't help when the New Richmond kicker was able to pin us deep on every possession so we had a long field every drive."

The Tigers scored the first points of the game with 7:57 left in the first quarter on a five-yard pass to take a 7-0 lead. Noah Towberman, who led the Tigers with 96 rushing yards on 11 carries, pushed the New Richmond lead to 14 on a 14-yard run to the end zone with just five seconds left in the opening quarter.

"When you go down 7-0, then 14-0, and then 21-0, before the second quarter is too far gone, that really limits your playbook since you can't really try to establish the run at that point," Haglund said. "We tried to open up the passing game at that point, but they kept snuffing out our plays right away."

The Tigers scored their third touchdown of the game on a seven-yard TD run by Towberman at the 10:49 mark of the second quarter. That was followed up by a 20-yard TD scamper by Blake Kretovics just over three minutes later to put New Richmond up 28-0. Anders Lemiri finished the Tigers' scoring in the first half with a five-yard run with 52 seconds left in the half to make the Cardinals' deficit 35 points at halftime.

"When we came out of halftime and New Richmond was able to score on its first drive, we knew that the best thing for the team would be to sit the starters to make sure that they got out of there healthy. We weren't giving up, but we knew that giving the second string guys some reps while making sure we stayed healthy was the right call," Haglund said. "And the seconds played well. It was just as important for our program, beyond this year, to get the seconds reps as it would have been to keep the ones in there and get a touchdown in a losing effort."

New Richmond rounded out the scoring for the game with a pair of touchdowns — on 30- and 17-yard runs — at the 9:25 mark and 8 second mark of the third quarter. The fourth quarter was scoreless.

The Cardinals were led on defense by Carson Stenroos and Wyatt Holum who both had six tackles, followed by Schulte with four and Roosen with three.