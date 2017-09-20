First quarter onslaught too much for E-PC

"They're one of the best teams I've seen in a long time," said Wolves head coach Mike Birtzer

regarding Grantsburg.

Pirates star running back John Chenal dominated with three rushing touchdowns and an interception return for a touchdown in the first nine minutes of the game. Chenal added another late in the quarter for a 41-0 lead.

Elmwood-Plum City didn't get on the board until 3:06 before halftime on a 3-yard run by running back Luke Baier when the Wolves trailed 48-0. He finished with 62 yards and two touchdowns on 25 attempts. His second score came in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run. Tyler Maxwell added a two-point conversion run.

Wolves running back Nic Forster had seven carries for 44 yards, a 6.3 yards per attempt average.

The Wolves struggled their way to 97 yards on the ground as a team with a mark of 2.2 yards per carry.

Wolves quarterback Dalton Binkowski went 5-11 passing for 33 yards and two interceptions. Maxwell led Wolves receivers with four catches for 26 yards.

David Rasmussen led the Wolves' defense with eight tackles, and Morgan Traynor had six.

Jordan Brunner and Noah Gansluckner had five tackles apiece.

"We'll move forward on to Lake-Holcombe- Cornell," Birtzer said.

Elmwood-Plum City will host Lake Holcombe-Cornell (2-3) Friday at 7 p.m. Despite the 1-4 start, the Wolves can keep in the playoff hunt with a win Friday and beyond.

"[If] we win three out of the next four, we should be in the playoffs," Birtzer said.