    Panthers lost MBC opener to SCC

    By Jordan Willi on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.
    The Ellsworth Panthers lost in straight sets to the St. Croix Central Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 14, in Ellsworth in the team's Middle Border Conference opener.

    "I thought we did some good things in this game, but also struggled in some places we have been pretty solid for most of the season," coach Nicole Vande Berg said. "We really struggled on serve receive. SCC got us stuck in a few rotations we couldn't get out of, mostly because we couldn't pass the first ball."

    St. Croix Central scored 25-17, 25-16 and 25-19 wins in the match.

    "Defensively, they have two great outside hitters we knew about going into the game," Vande Berg said. "I thought we did a pretty good job of blocking and being in the right places defensively to make plays. However, we would make a great defensive play, and then turn around and make a hitting or setting error and have to serve receive all over again."

    The leaders for the Panthers were Morgan Kummer, who had 10 kills in the match, while MacKenzie Kummer led the team with six blocks. Claire Kummer led the team in aces with two, while MacKenzie Kummer also led the team in digs, with nine. Kaitlyn Nugent led the team with 17 assists.

    Ellsworth will travel to Amery for its second Middle Border Conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and will host Somerset on Thursday, Sept. 21 before hitting the road again to take on Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

