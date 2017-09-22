Panther tennis moves into postseason

The Ellsworth girls were able to complete one dual match last week, while another was postponed for the second time. The completed match happened last Tuesday when the Panthers lost a 5-2 decision at Osceola.

Panther coach Jordan Olson said the schedule worked against her team. Because of Homecoming weekend, and then a rainout on Monday, many of the Panthers hadn't played for four days before taking the courts at Osceola.

"The four days off sort of affected us. It took the girls quite a while to get going," Olson said.

Ellsworth's wins Tuesday came at two singles and two doubles. Foreign exchange student Lara Auer continues to make significant progress at two singles. On Tuesday she scored a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Coach Olson said Auer, from Germany, knew none of the English translations for tennis terms when she joined the Ellsworth team, and some rules are different here from what she experienced in Europe.

"She's feeling more comfortable here now," Olson said.

Riley Schumaker and Sophia Cole continued their excellent play at two doubles with a 6-4, 6-1 win at Osceola. Coach Olson said she was hoping the two doubles team would receive the second seed for the MBC tournament.

Anna Olson took the one singles match to three sets at Osceola. After being ill most of the previous week, Olson didn't have the energy to pull out the third set. Mattie Beck at three singles also took her match to three sets, winning the second set in a tie-breaker.

The Panthers were supposed to complete their previous rainout with Baldwin-Woodville last Monday, only to have the match rained out again. The teams were hoping to get the match completed this Monday, hoping the forecast for rain didn't wash it out for a third time.