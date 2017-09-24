Ellsworth golfers rank second in MBC

"They're one of the best 1-2 punches in the area, especially in Division 2," said Panther coach Carson Huppert.

The MBC season is over and the Panthers hope the WIAA tournament is just beginning. The

Panthers were scheduled to play Wednesday in the Division 2 regional meet at Pheasant Hills Golf Course near Hammond. The Panthers are hoping to do something they've never done before: win a regional tournament. Huppert said the girls see that other sports have hardware in school trophy cases and think it's time that they are represented.

If the Panthers advance through the regional tournament, they would play at the Division 2 sectional tournament at the Frederic Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 2. The top two teams in the sectional results would qualify for the WIAA state championships. That's another first that the Panthers would like to accomplish this season.

The MBC tournament was played last Tuesday at the Amery Golf Club. Conditions were extremely difficult, with the best teams being the ones who could handle all the adversity of the day. While the scores were far from ideal, the Panthers were able to earn second place with a score of 431. Carlson finished fourth in the individual results at 102. Erica Feuerhelm shot 106, Taylor Feuerhelm 110, Anna Sweere 113 and Ruby Straub 119.

The conference season concluded last Thursday, with Ellsworth hosting a nine-hole match that was postponed from last Monday. The Panthers shot a 200. It was a score they would have been pleased with early in the season, but with the progress made all around the conference, it left them in fifth place that day.

Huppert said Erica Feuerhelm had some putting issues at Amery. In the day between matches they were ironed out and she was able to shoot a 43 on Thursday, tying for second place. Carlson shot a 47, Sweere and Taylor Feuerhelm both shot 55 and Straub shot a 61.

Prescott

The Cardinals finished eighth in the final conference standings, but there were highlights to the Prescott season.

The highlights start with sophomore Alexis Fredericks. She earned first team All-MBC honors, finishing seventh in the overall individual standings. The Cards were one of the teams able to deal with the elements to some degree of success at Amery last Tuesday, finishing sixth. Fredericks placed sixth in that match by shooting a 105. Gigi Gangl finished at 109, Laura Pryor at 118 and Jillian Boles at 121.

Fredericks played another sharp round in the MBC match played at Ellsworth last Thursday. She shot a 43, which tied for second place. Gangl and Boles both shot 56, Pryor shot 63 and Summer Hughes finished at 70.

The Cardinals will also be playing in the Division 2 tournament series. That begins at Pheasant Hills on Wednesday and advances to Frederic for next Monday's sectional meet.