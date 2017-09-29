Ellsworth dampers B-W's homecoming

"Our kids played very well on Friday against a very physical Baldwin Woodville squad," said Ellsworth co-coach Rob Heller.

The Ellsworth offense was able to strike first on a nine-yard run by Drake Flom to make it 7-0 with 3:49 left in the first quarter. B-W matched the Panthers score with one of their own at the 10:41 mark of the second quarter. Logan Melstrom picked up the second Ellsworth touchdown on a six-yard run — the two-point conversion run was good on a run by Alex Motley — with 5:09 left in the half to put the Panthers up 15-7.

"Our offense was able to punch in two first half touchdowns and a red zone stand by the defense allowed us to go into halftime with a 15-7 lead," Heller said.

The second half started off with a muffed kickoff by Baldwin-Woodville, which the Panthers were able to secure to give themselves a short field on offense to start the half. Melstrom put more points on the board for Ellsworth minutes later on a four-yard TD run with 9:26 left in the third.

Baldwin-Woodville cut the Panthers' lead to nine points a short while later on a five-yard touchdown pass — two-point conversion failed.

Ellsworth tacked on 10 more points with a field goal and a long TD run by Melstrom to close out the game and make the final score, 31-13.

"Owen Matzek played a terrific game on defense and secured two turnovers for us that turned into points for the offense," Heller said. "Other standouts included Ryan McGregor, Drake Flom and Logan Melstrom."

Despite giving up 346 yards of offense to Baldwin-Woodville — compared to just 253 yards of offense for the Panthers — the Ellsworth defense stood firm and was able to come up with four turnovers to set up its offense to score points. Heller said Shane Elsen stood out to the coaches with 15 tackles and a sack to lead the defense.

Melstrom led the team in rushing with 99 yards on 10 attempts with three touchdowns. Alex Motley led the team with two receptions for 40 yards, while quarterback Drake Flom was 5 of 13 for 72 yards through the air.

The Panthers can lock up a playoff spot with a win against New Richmond this Friday, in New Richmond.