Plum City loses in straight sets against Elk Mound

The Mounders (12-11, 1-0) snapped a four-game losing streak with their victory over the Blue Devils (1-4, 0-2), who co-head coach Marah Boyer said lacked "confidence" in the matchup.

Boyer also gave credit to the Mounders for being a solid opponent.

"Elk Mound's just a good team," Boyer said. "Head-to-head, they're better for sure."

Boyer said while the team's confidence level was low, she did feel the team had the right attitude going into the matchup.

"We actually stayed pretty positive in that game," Boyer said. "We didn't get down at all."

Boyer said the team's serves were poor during the matchup, with senior Ellie Funk the only Blue Devil to register a serving ace.

Senior Tayler Whipple led the team with four digs during the matchup, while senior Jessica Martin contributed two sets and two digs.

The Blue Devils faced Dunn-St. Croix Conference opponent Elmwood Sept. 21 at home.

Boyer said the matchup against the Mounders wasn't all negative; she sees her team beginning to come together more and more each game.

"We have very strong moments at times," Boyer said. "Our serve-receive is good. We just need to connect on all three skills."

Unfortunately, the Blue Devils and Mounders won't be able to have a rematch unless they're seated against each other in playoffs.