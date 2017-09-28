Cards strong second half downs Durand

When Cardinals quarterback Aaron Borgerding scored two third quarter rushing touchdowns his team pulled ahead 13-7. He ended the scoring drought with an 11-yard run with 8:33 left in the third followed by a 1-yard TD run with 1:59 left.

Spring Valley struck again in the fourth quarter as Tyson Kado went 95 yards for a rushing TD in the final two minutes of the game. It gave the unbeaten Cardinals (6-0) a 19-6 lead.

Durand (3-3) tried to rally late but didn't score again until the final second on a 33-yard TD run by Panthers quarterback TJ Tulip. The Cardinals limited Tulip to 116 yards passing and 26 yards rushing due to a couple sacks.

Kenny Fesenmaier stepped up for the Cardinals on defense with two sacks and four tackles. Jarod Rielly recovered a fumble and had five tackles. Kado also got a turnover with an interception in addition to his five tackles.

Offensively, Kado finished with 116 yards rushing on eight carries. He also caught two passes from Borgerding for 13 yards. Dylan Bosshart also caught two passes for 40 yards.

Borgerding went 4-9 passing with 53 yards. He also rushed for 60 yards on 17 carries.

Spring Valley racked up 240 yards rushing as a team. Jaydon Nyeggen chipped in 64 yards on 19 carries.

He also had a solid night on defense with eight tackles as did Borgerding, who had seven tackles.

Bosshart and Craigen Anderson each had five tackles. Santana Schlegel posted a team high 11 tackles.

Spring Valley's defense paved the way for taking control in the second half. The Cardinals held the Panthers scoreless until 3:13 remained in the first half. Durand got on the board with a 7-yard TD run by Josh Biesterveld.

Spring Valley, a Division 6 team, will host Division 4 Altoona (2-4) of the Cloverbelt Conference Friday at 7 p.m.