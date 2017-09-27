Cardinals fight hard in loss to Osceola

"We were a different team this week than we were against New Richmond. We had them on the ropes in the second quarter when we were driving for a touchdown, but we threw a pick-six and the 14-point swing really turned the momentum in Osceola's favor going into the half," said interim head coach Kevin Haglund. "We just couldn't catch back up from there."

An 18-yard run by the Cardinals' Joe Roosen put Prescott in the lead early in the first quarter, 7-0, but Osceola answered right back with a touchdown on a 1-yard run by Brett Carlson to tie the game. Osceola took the lead on a 27-yard field goal with 9:23 left in the second quarter before Colter White intercepted Jonah Anderson's pass with 7:06 left in the half.

"We played so much better in this game than we did last week. If you take away that pick-six, the game would have been a lot different," Haglund said. "Osceola is a good team, but we were competing with them most of the game. And, if you take away their last drive where they were grinding out yards to run out the clock, we were very close to them in yardage as well."

Osceola scored the only points of the third quarter on a pair of touchdowns, one on a five-yard run by Jack Feldt and the second on a one-yard run by Brett Carlson. The Cardinals picked up a score on a four-yard run by Ethan Luksich in the fourth quarter to make it 31-14, but were unable to close the gap any farther.

"It was a really solid performance for us against such a highly ranked team," Haglund said. "Being at home really helped and we were able to come out playing harder than we did last week. The thing that really hurt us was their tall receiver, Haakon Carlson, who could just go up and get balls to convert third and fourth downs for them. Even if you defend that kid perfectly, he is still going to be able to make plays just because of his size."

Haglund commended running back Ethan Luksich, who had 39 yards on 15 carries, for picking up the hard fought yards and grinding every time he touched the ball. Roosen led the team with 91 yards on 14 carries, while Anderson was 5 of 15 for 67 yards. Roosen and Cody Atherton led the team on defense with five solo tackles a piece.

"We need to come out and play our game if we want to get back into the win column," Haglund said. "We host Baldwin-Woodville Friday for homecoming. We need to win two of our next three in order to make the playoffs, but I think we can do it."