Tough day for Panthers at MBC tournament

The only Panthers who were able to advance were the one doubles team of Ginger Leonard and Mady Paquet. They were seeded fifth, but in the opening round, they beat Baldwin-Woodville 6-4, 6-3. B-W had beaten the Panthers in a dual match the day before the tournament.

Ellsworth coach Jordan Olson said it was the determination of her girls that won the match.

"They had to mentally decide they could do it," she said. "Ginger, that was probably the best she served all year."

The Panthers then had to face the top seed from New Richmond. The first set was outstanding. The Panthers led for much of the set before New Richmond came back to win 6-4.

"Those four games they won were the best games I've ever seen them play. Beautiful lobs, beautiful alley shots, they did everything I ever asked them to do," Olson said.

New Richmond won the second set, 6-1.

Ellsworth then faced Osceola for third place. This was another close match, but the Panthers couldn't quite match the sharpness with which they played in the first two matches. Osceola was able to squeeze out a 6-4, 7-5 win.

Coach Olson said another player who stood out at the tournament was senior Ali Peterson at four singles. Her opening opponent from Amery would go on to reach the finals. Peterson put up an excellent fight in a 6-4, 6-3 loss.

"She's never played singles before this year and this is her first year on varsity. That was one of the best matches I've seen her play," Olson said of Peterson.

Last Monday, the Panthers made up the Sept. 5 postponement of their match against Baldwin-Woodville. The Panthers had two wins completed before the rain came that day. Things did not go well at last week's renewal. The Panthers had to forfeit two matches because of illness and B-W won the other three to earn a 5-2 victory.

Anna Olson and Mattie Beck had the wins for the Panthers before the postponement. Olson put together a great first set in winning 6-0. She then had to fight for the second set, but won 7-6. Beck played some of her best tennis in a 6-4, 6-4 win at two doubles.

"She was super strong and aggressive at the net," Coach Olson said.

The Panthers were scheduled to play at the Baldwin-Woodville Division 2 subsectional on Monday. Girls who advance through the subsectional will be back at Baldwin-Woodville on Wednesday, playing in the Division 2 sectional tournament.