Cole and Schumaker advance to Division 2 sectionals

Cole and Schumaker, who are now 12-5 in two doubles play, lost their first set to Bloomer 4-6, but that was the only subsectional set the duo dropped. The two doubles team came back to beat Bloomer in the second set 6-4, then claimed the tie-breaking set with a comfortable 6-0 win.

Cole and Schumaker faced Amery in the next round of subsectionals, and were able to win in two sets — each with a score of 6-2.

"Two doubles was able to beat Bloomer and come out with a decisive win against Amery that clinched their advancement," head coach Jordan Olson said. "That doubles team played smart tennis, hustled and was able to put together a great win."

Subsectionals did not go as well for the rest of the Panthers team.

One singles, Anna Olson, fell to Rice Lake 0-6, 2-6.

Lara Auer, the Panthers two doubles player, beat Osceola 6-2, 6-2 in the first round, but lost to Amery 0-6, 4-6 in the second round of tournament play.

Mattie Beck was also able to beat Osceola 6-4, 6-3 in the first round, but like Auer, ended her season with a loss to Amery with set scores of 3-6 and 0-6.

As for one doubles, Ginger Leonard and Mady Paquet were eliminated in the first round of sectionals after losing 3-6, 5-7 to Osceola.

Bri Flaherty and Lydia Cole, Ellsworth's three doubles team, also lost in the first round. Rice Lake beat the three doubles team 3-6, 2-6.

"Even though only one of the teams were able to advance, every single one of the girls gave it their all today," Olson said. "Unfortunately sometimes the seeding doesn't go in our favor and there were some really strong teams that we had to play."

As a team, Ellsworth scored eight points and tied for third with Osceola out of the nine teams that competed at the Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville subsectional. Amery and Rice Lake tied for first place, each tallying up 20 points apiece.

"I'm proud of the way the girls played and I saw a lot of things come together that we had been working on during the season," Olson said.

Cole and Schumaker will compete at sectionals on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Baldwin-Woodville High School at 10 a.m.