Cardinals claim eighth win with ease

Spring Valley forced eight Hilltoppers turnovers and scored four touchdowns in their commanding win of 30-8.

The first Cardinals touchdown came from an eight-yard Aaron Borgerding keeper, which was followed by a successful extra point kick by Tyson Kado. Spring Valley created a 7-0 lead with 8:26 left in the first quarter.

Glenwood City would respond with a Jacob Kapocz 49-yard run and a two-point conversion pass from Pete Hill to Dan Loring.

The Hilltoppers were only able to enjoy their lead of 8-7 for a brief three minutes before Jaydon Nyeggen ran for a 40-yard touchdown. Borgerding's pass to Kado was completed for the two-point conversion, and the lead was back in Spring Valley's hands at 15-7 at the end of the first quarter.

It was Spring Valley's game from then on.

The Cardinals scored their third touchdown with a 16-yard pass completion from Borgerding to Brenden Williams, Borgerding's only completed pass of the night. The duo found each other once again to add two more points on the board with a successful two-point conversion.

Aside from his 16-yard receiving touchdown, Williams also recorded 13 rushing yards on three attempts.

The final Cardinals touchdown of the night came from a Kado interception with 4:59 left in the game. Kado kicked his own extra point after his pick six, and brought the final score to 30-8.

The Cardinals were 9-16 on third-down conversions, compared to the Hilltoppers who went 5-10 in the same category.

Nyeggen ran for 160 yards on 32 carries. Kado finished behind Nyeggen with 50 rushing yards on nine carries. Borgerding ran for 36 yards of his own on 15 keepers.

Multiple players chipped in defensively for the Cardinals in Friday night's win. Jarod Rielly finished the game with seven tackles, Santana Schlegel had six and Borgerding added five tackles of his own.

Spring Valley's football season has been even keel thus far, but the Cardinals will be faced with their arguably toughest competitors yet, the Elk Mound Mounders, on Friday, Oct. 13—the last game of the regular season. The two leaders in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference will compete for the top seed in what's expected to be nothing short of a top-notch Wisconsin high school football game.