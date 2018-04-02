Ellwsorth's Erickson to join 2018-19 Fusion co-op team

"Hockey has been a huge part of my life for the last 10 years," Erickson said. "I would have been devastated if I was not able to play high school hockey. It's something you look forward to in youth hockey."

Luckily for Erickson, not being able to play high school hockey won't be a reality she'll have to deal with.

Erickson, an Ellsworth student, was given the chance to play high school hockey on March 19 when the Ellsworth School Board approved her request to join the St. Croix Valley Fusion's co-op hockey team in the 2018-19 season.

Erickson's request was approved by a 6-1 vote, becoming the first co-op that Ellsworth has been a part of.

"(Ellsworth) never had a co-op before so I didn't think they would approve it," Erickson said. "I was was super excited when my mom told me (it was approved). She said I had a huge smile on my face."

Though co-opping is brand new to Ellsworth, the Fusion's head coach Matt Cranston told the Herald it's quite common for Wisconsin girls hockey. All but three schools involved in WIAA girls hockey are co-ops, according to Cranston.

Cranston, an employee of the River Falls School District, said all that Erickson and her family will have to pay for is her athletic fee; the RF School District will cover all other expenses. The co-op will also rid Erickson of having to open enroll and leave her Ellsworth classmates.

No district has ever declined a player's request to co-op with the Fusion.

Cranston helped start the Fusion team 15 years ago in River Falls. Since its start-up, players from Baldwin-Woodville, Boyceville, Elmwood, Glenwood City and Spring Valley have all played for Cranston.

"There were just so many girls who weren't going to get to play high school hockey," Cranston said. "Over my dead body was I going to let that happen."

Before the Fusion, players in the area had to end their careers even before high school due to the amount of checking at the bantam level.

"We just had to make it happen," Cranston said.

The co-op won its first sectional tournament in 2009 and headed to state where they earned the team's first of three back-to-back-to-back titles.

The Fusion have yet to return to a state championship game since their three-year run, but have had continued winning seasons since then.

The Fusion have also won the WIAA State Tournament Sportsmanship Award more times than any other Wisconsin girls hockey team, according to Cranston.

Erickson will soon get to be a part of that ongoing success.

"It's a win-win," Cranston said. "Ellsworth gets to keep their student with no strings tied, and Jadyn gets to play the game that she loves with the girls she's played with her whole life."

Erickson will now call the arenas of River Falls and Baldwin-Woodville home, but her lifelong teammates will remain the same.

"What I love about hockey is how fast-pace it is, and it makes you constantly think of what your next move is," Erickson said. "I also love the friendships I have made over the years playing for different teams over the summer."