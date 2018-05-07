Search
    RFYH sets Learn to Skate, registration dates

    By Bob Burrows Today at 1:33 p.m.

    The River Falls Youth Hockey Association is offering a free learn to skate program this fall. All boys and girls 4-7 years old in the River Falls, Ellsworth and Prescott school districts that haven't skated with RFYHA before are eligible. Lessons will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5 p.m. Sundays from Oct. 24-Nov. 18. There is no previous skating experience requirement and all equipment provided by RFYHA is free of cost. The first 30 boys and girls to register are guaranteed a spot and equipment use. Pre-register to reserve a space at rfhockey.com/learntoskate. There is no further commitment, cost or obligation.

    Early spring registration for RFYHA hockey programs is 6-8 p.m. May 16, with fall registration 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12. Youth hockey programs introduce kids to the fundamentals of skating and hockey and are open to all boys and girls ages 4 and up in the River Falls, Ellsworth and Prescott school districts. Practices start in October and continue until mid-March.

    For more information, go to rfhockey.com or email Jody Christensen at jchockey15@gmail.com.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
