RFYH sets Learn to Skate, registration dates

Early spring registration for RFYHA hockey programs is 6-8 p.m. May 16, with fall registration 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12. Youth hockey programs introduce kids to the fundamentals of skating and hockey and are open to all boys and girls ages 4 and up in the River Falls, Ellsworth and Prescott school districts. Practices start in October and continue until mid-March.

For more information, go to rfhockey.com or email Jody Christensen at jchockey15@gmail.com.