In the team's first competition, the Claybreakers got off to a slow start against their conference opponents, which was to be expected after adding 27 new members to their team.

Gabe Trebil led the boys' side by hitting 46 out of 50 clay targets, and was followed by Caleb Linder (44/50) and Zach Nugent (42/50).

Holly Carlson paced the girls with a 34/50 right in front of Desiree Raethke (33/50) and Jenica Giese (32/50).

Zach Nugent shot 46/50 targets and broke up the log jam of Lucas Mallon, Caleb Linder and Gabe Trebil who all shot 45/50 in Week 2's Sharp Shooters competition. Kodi Bull, the team's newest member, hit 41 targets to round out the 40+ club.

Val Achenbach shot a 38/50 followed by mainstay Desiree Raethke (37/50), Holly Carlson (35/50) and new team member Briana Giese (33/50).

The Claybreakers saw their individual scores increase by an average of 3-4 clays from Week 1 to Week 2.

"We keep improving each week," head coach Denton Achenbach said. "Our list of kids hitting 40/50 is going up each week."

The Claybreakers have been a top-five team in the state of Wisconsin their first three years as a team and plan to climb to the top of the rankings by the end of the 2018 season.