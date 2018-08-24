Dance: Ellsworth dancers earn lettering rights

Lettering requirements will be determined by the dance team's head coach Angie McHardy, but Ellsworth athletic director Ann Huppert explained to the board that varsity lettering is typically determined by the athlete's practice attendance and the number of varsity events they participate in.

Although dance is not a school-affiliated sport in Ellsworth, McHardy plans to hold her dancers and her team's managers to the school's athletic code standards, which requires athletes to maintain academic eligibility and remain alcohol and drug free.

In addition, McHardy's dancers will not be able to letter if they miss any practices due to an unexcused absence or if they miss a competition, performance or either of their two youth clinics, which are held in the fall and spring.

"When you're at athletic events, people are proud of the dance team's performances," superintendent Barry Cain said.

"When I have seen the young women perform, it's commendable," board clerk Susan Beck said. "They do a fantastic job representing the district, and they work hard when they're out there dancing. That is not easy."

The dance team has qualified for the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches, Inc. State Dance Championships the past two seasons, and is excited to now receive lettering recognition opportunities in what they hope to be another state-bound season.

"The girls work so hard and I think they deserve the opportunity to letter, because they work just as hard as all the other activities and sports that get to letter," McHardy said. "Lettering looks good on college applications, and if they letter all the way through their high school careers, they'll get to be a part of their graduating class' senior athletic banquet.

"We're here to stay and the district has always been supportive of us, so we've been really lucky with that."

The dance team will show off their newest routines at halftime of the Panthers' home football game on Friday, Aug. 24.