Dance: Panthers prepared for limitless season

What's next on this rising team's radar?

"We just want to keep improving," junior co-captain Alyssa Pechacek said.

"Keep improving and growing our team, I would say," sophomore co-captain Haley Herem added.

The dancers are keeping up with their to-do list. The Panthers graduated five seniors at the end of their 2017-18 season but gained five freshmen and one sophomore on their current, senior-less team.

"Our team is younger but also stronger," Panthers head coach Angie McHardy said. "They all have studio dance background, and they bring a lot of fun to the team."

McHardy's description of her team brought giggles to her four captains, Pechacek, Herem, Victoria Lynner and Sammy Schultz.

"This season has been fun," Pechacek said with a smile. "It's been really fun."

This year's returners described the class of 2018 as soft-spoken, laid-back leaders who have been missed and replaced by an energetic group of underclassmen who continually bring laughs and positive vibes to the team.

"It's different this year, but it's a good different," Pechacek said. "We're still focused this year, it's just like ... a jumpy focused."

"Sometimes we'll be like, 'Oh, that's what Maggie or Sydney would do,'" McHardy said, "but I think their hard work mentality has been instilled in these guys, so I feel like they're almost still here.

"With this group, I'll be like, "Sammy, I want you to try this move, or Victoria I want you to try a jump split,' and they'll just do it and make it look easy."

Herem, Lynner, Pechacek and Schultz's leadership and willingness to try anything allowed their team to battle through the elements during the football season as they dealt with mud, cold, broken technology and injuries during their halftime performances that were always followed with loud cheers from their supportive fan section. The team performed a different routine at all five home games and were forced to make quick adjustments due to last-minute hiccups, none of which held them back.

"In our second performance, everything was perfect until our music stopped," McHardy said. "At the tail-end it just cut out and we were like, 'OK, great job,' and they just kept going just like we taught them."

For homecoming, Herem was out with a rolled ankle and Schultz popped her hip out of place during the team's performance but finished and hobbled off of the field with a smile on her face.

"It was a lot to ask them every week to clean a routine, but it was a good learning experience for them," McHardy said.

The Panthers plan to use their fall-season experiences this winter as they compete with their underclassmen-heavy team for the first time. Mud, rain and cold won't be a problem for the girls once they begin their indoor season, but the anticipated nerves will follow into their competition season. The Panthers aren't worried, and welcome any challenge headed their way.

"If we could make it through all of that, then we can make it through mostly anything," Schultz said about the fall season.

The young, positive bunch doesn't see their senior-less roster as a disadvantage, either. "I think we almost might be stronger," Pechacek said. "We had a lot of energy last year, but we're more unified this year."

McHardy is hoping her team's trend of improving four places in their state pom finish continues. "If we got 12th two years ago and eight last year, I'm hoping to get fourth this year," McHardy said.

"No, let's go for first," Lynner objected.

What's on this team's radar? The better question is what's not considered a possibility for this year's tenacious dance team. So far, the Panthers don't have an answer.

The Panthers will begin their competition season on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Menomonie Holiday Classic, which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.