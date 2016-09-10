Hunter Education class begins Sept. 12

HAGER CITY -- Anyone interested in hunting and recreational shooting is invited to attend a Hunter Education Course beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at Prairie View Elementary School, Hager City.

The class will meet for seven sessions. A fee of $10 will be charged for the course.

There are no age restrictions to attend. Students will need to understand the concepts of the class and pass a test at the end. Hunter Safety certificates are not valid until the holder is at least 12 years of age, regardless of the age they pass the test. There is no maximum age

restriction. Adults and parents are welcome and encouraged to attend the course.

Persons born on or after Jan. 1, 1973 must have a Hunter Education Graduate Certificate. The certificate is valid in lieu of a resident small game hunting license for one season and is a lifetime certificate required for hunting in many states. Young students certified will also be able to hunt and use firearms without being accompanied by a parent or guardian at age 14.

Classes will cover responsibilities of hunting, firearm safety in the home and a field, knowledge of firearms and hunting equipment.

Douglas Sjostrom will teach the class, with others assisting. Call 715-448-2517 for more information.