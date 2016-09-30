One bear was enough to get Hager City man hooked

Jim Bostrom of Hager City poses with the just under 130-pound bear he shot during the Aug. 15 black bear opener in Canada. (Submitted photo)

HAGER CITY -- It started with one impressive hunt in 1998. Jim Bostrom of Hager City had set out on his first bear hunt in northern Wisconsin near Iron River. He ended up with a bear weighing 400 pounds.

"That was quite a thrill," said Bostrom.

His most recent trip, even further north in Canada, didn’t yield quite the bounty, but Bostrom reports enjoying the expedition all the same.

Bostrom and a friend from Red Wing set off to a remote location in Ontario for more than a week of immersive nature. To get to the camp, the group had to travel 30 miles past Thunder Bay, over rocky roads Bostrom noted, where another 10 miles was conquered by 4-wheeler to the campsite.

"There was no way you could get any cellphone (reception) or nothing,” said Bostrom.

The point of the long excursion was to meet up with Marlene Odahlen-Hinz and her husband Jerry for the Aug. 15 black bear opener. Odahlen-Hinz was the source for the location of the hunt. She is also a member of the Minnesota Archery Hall of Fame.

Bostrom hadn’t been to Canada since he was a kid.

The terrain they were working with was full of running water and was rough, but that didn’t stop the pair from having a successful hunt.

Bostom’s bear was about 127-130 pounds, his friend was able to nab a 291-pound specimen and Odahlen-Hinz came in with a 320-pound bear.

Bostrom hunts bear exclusively with a rifle but does not completely neglect the bow, which he uses for other game.

Bear hunting has an added benefit for Bostrom, who enjoys bear meat even more than venison.

"I don't like to shoot anything if I don't eat it," he said.

According to Bostrom, bear is a little sweeter and he has even had it prepared to the point of tenderness where it could be cut with a fork.

Hunting bears isn’t the only game that Bostrom pursues. At his home in Hager City, he has about 80 acres of land to hunt turkey and deer. He moved to the area after he was able to acquire land from his father. There he built a house with his wife. Prior to moving to Hager City, Bostrom lived in Red Wing, and before that he had grown up in Lund.

Hunting for Bostrom offers some down time.

"It's relaxing — my best naps are in the woods," said Bostrom, laughing.

Bostrom also likes the opportunity that the sport gives him to be in touch with nature. He recalled a time that he was hunting bear and saw a sow with three cubs. Bostrom, taken by what he was seeing, stayed at his post to observe the bears until the sun went down. The whole time he was fully aware of the bear’s power. When it got too late, Bostrom made his move to get up to leave, startling the sow.

"I got out of there. If she wanted to catch me, she could have,” Bostrom said.