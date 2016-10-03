WILD SIDE COLUMN: Youth game fair deemed a success

Mel Warren showed Ashley Larson how to re-load shotgun shells. Larson is a third-generation member of the Kinnickinnic Chapter of Pheasants Forever. (Photo courtesy of Dan Wilcox)

Maddie Yunker coached Lilly McMurry in trap shooting clay targets. Yunker is a UW-River Falls student who was a participant in earlier PF youth hunts. (Photo courtesy of Dan Wilcox)

Ethan White got some pheasants hunting experience with Steve Dahlby and his dogs at the Pheasants Forever Youth Hunt Sept. 24 in Beldenville. (Photo courtesy of Sheri Carlson)

BELDENVILLE -- Brian and Mary Hopp have hosted Pheasants Forever dog trials and youth hunts on their “HoppDakota” farm near Beldenville for more than 25 years. This year was different and a huge success.

Tim Christensen, Youth Coordinator for the Kinnickinnic Chapter of Pheasants Forever, explained that the intent this year was to attract more young people and expose them to a variety of outdoor activities. Christenson and Mike Davis, PF Chapter President, invited a number of other conservation organizations, the DNR, and vendors to participate.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, Christensen welcomed young people, parents, and volunteers to the Hopp Farm. He explained that Pheasants Forever, like Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited, is primarily focused in improving habitat for wildlife and actively encourages young people to participate in outdoor activities.

This year 30 boys and 11 girls participated in the youth hunts. The PF youth hunts are a family affair where young hunters get a chance to practice their shooting and hunt pheasants and pigeons in the field with mentors and dogs. All the young hunters had already completed their DNR Hunter Safety training.

Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Kyle Kosin reminded the young hunters about points of hunting safety. Kosin’s job is to help hunters and fishers safely enjoy the outdoors and to protect natural resources.

In addition to live bird hunts with pheasants and pigeons, the expanded Game Fair included duck hunting target shooting practice, sponsored by PF and Ducks Unlimited. Cody Tromberg, PF Wildlife Biologist, brought in DNR shooting sports equipment and duck decoys for the interesting duck hunting simulation.

Tom Schnadt, Randy Arnold, John Kaplan, Laurie Ashworth and I with the KiapTU-Wish Chapter of Trout Unlimited explained stream restoration, demonstrated fly tying and provided fly casting instruction.

Jay Fredericksen with the Wisconsin Trappers Association displayed traps and pelts of different furbearers and demonstrated how to release dogs that get into conibear traps.

Tim Ploog and Ed Challacombe with the North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association showed a variety of dog training methods.

Jason and Jessica Sadek of A-1 Archery in Hudson brought youth-sized bows and instructed the young people in archery shooting. Mel Warren of River Falls provided instruction in re-loading shotgun shells.

Dean and Jerome Rodewald of River Falls had a beekeeping display demonstrating the importance of pollinators and fascinating aspects of bee biology.

Belinda Hopp, Chris Gervais and Maddie Yunker instructed young hunters in trap shooting. Belinda said that the young hunters are becoming excellent shooters, so they increased the difficulty of the clay target set-up. Belinda is a DNR wing shooting-certified instructor and the trap shooting coach for Meyer Middle School in River Falls. Maddie Yunker participated in previous PF youth hunts and is now a student at UW-River Falls. The River Falls Sportsman’s Club donated the clay targets and the local PF Chapter donated the shotgun shells and hearing protection.

PF members Sheri Carlson and Mary Hopp made lunch for the young hunters and volunteers with brats donated by Brian and Mary Hopp.

The Ellsworth Rod and Gun Club donated rooster pheasants for the youth hunt and other pheasants came from the DNR game farm in Poynette. Darryl and Robin Dunn donated use of porta-potties for the event.

It was great to see all the young boys and girls out there on a cool, windy, gray day having a fine time outdoors and learning about outdoor activities. I didn’t see any of them walking around looking at their cell phones.

Tim Christensen thought that the expanded format of the youth game fair was a success and thanked the many volunteer participants. Brian Hopp said that for him, the smiles on the kids’ faces are the most rewarding thing about the event.

Please send any comments and suggestions for this column to me at rfjwild@rivertowns.net.