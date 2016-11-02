The big buck tale of Allysha Hines

Before the doe moved, 11-year-old Cheyenne McMurray, Allysha’s sister, pointed out the 13-point buck off to the side. What happened next is something replayed for hunters every fall: Allysha had the exhilaration of taking down a deer after seeing it on the trail cam, walking the deer trails throughout the summer, and tracking the deer after it had been shot at.

Allysha’s step-mom, Jennifer Hines, continues to grow appreciative of the experience that hunting has given both Allysha and Cheyenne.

“To put that much time into something, watching the cameras and going out and looking at deer paths in the woods and everything,” Jennifer said. “It’s neat to be out and actually witnessing nature.”

Teamwork and camaraderie are two more aspects of hunting that the parents appreciate their daughters experiencing. Cheyenne, who was admittedly a little bit jealous, understands this is how it goes sometimes.

“I had to soothe things over a little bit,” P.J. said.

After the group tracked the buck during the youth hunt, Cheyenne said she considered what may have happened if she hadn’t said anything.

“She could have just been quiet and not said anything,” Allysha said. “The next day we would have gone out and she would have shot it. I’m glad my sister brought it to my attention that it was there.”

Instead, Allysha reluctantly reset her sights on the buck, “right behind the shoulder blade.”

Once the buck was found, Oct. 8 became a date on the calendar that this Hines family will not forget. Ten years ago on the same date, P.J. shot a 12-point buck.

“Oct. 8 is our lucky day I guess,” P.J. said.

P.J. has been hunting his whole life. Naturally, he wanted his daughter to join the tradition.

Allysha said her earliest memory was when her dad came into the house having shot a doe that he needed help tracking. Then, at 3 years old, Allysha painted her face and dressed in camo to go help with the tracking.

“I remember it mostly through the pictures that I’ve seen,” she said.

As Allysha got older, P.J. took her into the deer stand with him.

“I used to take a coloring book and a pack of crayons with her (in case she would get bored),” P.J. said.

Perhaps the most amazing part of this story is the accomplishment of getting kids out from behind their tablet and into the outdoors. There’s no magic secret, but it is clear that Allysha appreciates the outdoors more than video games.

“I look at some of the kids in my class and I think that their lives are so consumed in video games and electronics and their lives depend on it,” Allysha, a sixth grader, said. “I think every kid should at least go out and try hunting.”

Allysha said that she thought she and Cheyenne were different than most kids in her class.

“Our teachers asked if we could go a day without electronics and only me and a couple of other kids said that they could,” Allysha said.

Jennifer and P.J. agree that it’s important to get the kids outside and into the woods. She was late to the game of hunting, getting her Hunter’s Safety Certification when she was 30.

“Being out in the woods and seeing nature and doing something outdoors is really nice for them,” Jennifer said.

Added P.J.: “There’s so many video games now and too many kids are glued to a screen. Giving them a real experience when they’re outdoors is important.”

After all, there are long-term positives to teaching your kids to hunt, according to P.J.

“If you take your kids hunting you won’t have to hunt for your kids,” he said.