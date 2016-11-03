Search
    Pierce County Hunter's Showcase

    By Sarah Young Today at 1:00 p.m.
    Ellsworth native Travis Dietzler shot this 8-pointer while bowhunting in Pierce County Oct. 21. It measured 16 inches wide. (Photo courtesy of Nick Johnson, Night Owl Media)1 / 12
    Seventh grader Tyler Bowman, 12, Spring Valley, shot this 10-point buck with a crossbow in the town of Sheridan, Dunn County on Sunday, Oct. 23. It measured a 17-inch spread. (Photo courtesy of Debbie Bowman)2 / 12
    Mike Young of Ellsworth shows off his 6-pointer to daughter Taylor Sue Young. He shot the buck bowhunting Oct. 22 in Beldenville. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Young)3 / 12
    This is Hastings resident Jason Schultz’s biggest buck to date, measuring at 9 points, 16-inch spread. He shot it in Pierce County. (Photo courtesy of Nick Johnson, Night Owl Media)4 / 12
    Devon Anway, age 13, made an amazing shot on this huge doe, which weighed in at 140 pounds field dressed. His mentor Herb Engberg is so proud of him, said Anway’s mother Mandy. Two days of hunting, and two does shot. (Photo courtesy of Mandy Anway)5 / 12
    Devon Anway, age 13, made an amazing shot on this huge doe, which weighed in at 140 pounds field dressed. His mentor Herb Engberg is so proud of him, said Anway’s mother Mandy. Two days of hunting, and two does shot. (Photo courtesy of Mandy Anway)6 / 12
    Trained Assassins TV producer Coulton Seifert, a Prescott native, shot this 8-pointer Oct. 28 in Missouri with Indian Hill guide Joe Ogden. (Photo courtesy of Trained Assassins)7 / 12
    Fourteen-year-old Holly Carlson of Ellsworth shot this nice 8-point buck near Maiden Rock the weekend of the youth gun deer hunt. (Photo courtesy of Carlson family)8 / 12
    Brooks Bekkum came all the way from Greenbrier, Tenn., to down this 5-point buck in Pierce County during the youth gun deer hunt. (Photo courtesy of Matt Bekkum)9 / 12
    Allysha Hines, age 12 of Plum City, shot this 13-point buck with a 17-inch spread and field dressed 197 pounds on Oct. 8 while hunting with her dad and sister in the Plum City area. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Hines) 10 / 12
    Luke Nelson shot this deer Sunday, Oct. 30 in Salem township with his bow. It had 11 points, weighed 225 pounds and measured a 20-inch spread. He got a trail cam picture of the beast before he shot him. He is with Rowan Nelson. (Photo courtesy of Roger Nelson)11 / 12
    Prescott resident Troy Cleasby arrowed this 11-point buck in Pierce County Nov. 1. The inside spread measures 16 inches wide. (Photo courtesy of Troy Cleasby)12 / 12

    PIERCE COUNTY --  Each year the Pierce County Herald compiles a photo gallery of youth hunting and bow hunting photos, showcasing the animals hunters have harvested in our area. 

    Hunting fast facts

    • More than 300,000 deer were registered electronically by phone or internet in 2015.

    • The traditional 9-day gun deer season starts the Saturday before Thanksgiving, running Nov. 19-27

    • The muzzleloader season runs 10 days immediately following the 9-day gun season, Nov. 28-Dec. 7.

    • The youth hunt was held Oct. 8 and 9.

    • The statewide December four-day antlerless-only hunt is set for Dec. 8-11. During this season, all deer hunters may only harvest antlerless deer; buck harvest is not allowed.

    • Back tags are no longer required to be worn while hunting.

    • Blaze pink is allowed to be worn during hunting.

    • A gun deer license is $24.

    • In 2015, between all deer seasons, 309,829 deer were harvested in Wisconsin.

    • In Pierce County, hunters registered 1,204 bucks and 2,130 does during the 2015 nine-day gun season.

    Donate your deer

    Hunters can help fill local food pantries by donating their deer. Meat is a hot commodity in area food pantries — it’s expensive, in high demand and donations of meat are not as frequent as other foods, so pantries rely on programs like Donate a Deer to help keep meat in stock.

    Hunters can help Pierce and St. Croix County pantries this fall by taking five simple steps:

    1. Legally harvest a deer in Wisconsin.

    2. Field dress the deer.

    3. Register the deer at a Wisconsin DNR registration station.

    4. Drop off deer at an approved site by Feb. 1:

    • Pierce County Meats, 460 E. Wall St., Ellsworth; 715-273-4741

    • Ptacek’s IGA, 1449 Orrin Road, Prescott; 715-262-5636

    • Powers Wild Game Processing, 2040 Highway 65, New Richmond; 715-246-4209

    • Glenwood City Food Lockers, 424 First St., Glenwood City; 715-265-4833

    • Kessler Processing, 1181 Highway 128, Glenwood City; 715-265-4248

    5. Sign the processors’ log sheet to verify the donation. The entire deer must be donated to receive the processing costs for free. The head and antlers may be removed for mounting.

    The donated deer will be processed at the USDA approved sites, ground into venison packages and distributed to food pantries. Processing costs are covered by the Wildlife Damage & Abatement Funds.

    Best of luck hunters! We hope you have a successful season, and if your freezer is full, help fill ours.

    Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing hunger and inadequate nutrition in Pierce County through service, education, communication and coordination. There are six food pantries serving Pierce County in Prescott, Ellsworth, Spring Valley, Elmwood, River Falls and Plum City.

    St. Croix area food pantries operate in the communities of Glenwood City, Baldwin, Somerset, Hudson, New Richmond, River Falls, Woodville and Roberts.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
