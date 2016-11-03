Pierce County Hunter's Showcase

Ellsworth native Travis Dietzler shot this 8-pointer while bowhunting in Pierce County Oct. 21. It measured 16 inches wide. (Photo courtesy of Nick Johnson, Night Owl Media) 1 / 12

Seventh grader Tyler Bowman, 12, Spring Valley, shot this 10-point buck with a crossbow in the town of Sheridan, Dunn County on Sunday, Oct. 23. It measured a 17-inch spread. (Photo courtesy of Debbie Bowman) 2 / 12

Mike Young of Ellsworth shows off his 6-pointer to daughter Taylor Sue Young. He shot the buck bowhunting Oct. 22 in Beldenville. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Young) 3 / 12

This is Hastings resident Jason Schultz’s biggest buck to date, measuring at 9 points, 16-inch spread. He shot it in Pierce County. (Photo courtesy of Nick Johnson, Night Owl Media) 4 / 12

Devon Anway, age 13, made an amazing shot on this huge doe, which weighed in at 140 pounds field dressed. His mentor Herb Engberg is so proud of him, said Anway’s mother Mandy. Two days of hunting, and two does shot. (Photo courtesy of Mandy Anway) 5 / 12

Trained Assassins TV producer Coulton Seifert, a Prescott native, shot this 8-pointer Oct. 28 in Missouri with Indian Hill guide Joe Ogden. (Photo courtesy of Trained Assassins) 7 / 12

Fourteen-year-old Holly Carlson of Ellsworth shot this nice 8-point buck near Maiden Rock the weekend of the youth gun deer hunt. (Photo courtesy of Carlson family) 8 / 12

Brooks Bekkum came all the way from Greenbrier, Tenn., to down this 5-point buck in Pierce County during the youth gun deer hunt. (Photo courtesy of Matt Bekkum) 9 / 12

Allysha Hines, age 12 of Plum City, shot this 13-point buck with a 17-inch spread and field dressed 197 pounds on Oct. 8 while hunting with her dad and sister in the Plum City area. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Hines) 10 / 12

Luke Nelson shot this deer Sunday, Oct. 30 in Salem township with his bow. It had 11 points, weighed 225 pounds and measured a 20-inch spread. He got a trail cam picture of the beast before he shot him. He is with Rowan Nelson. (Photo courtesy of Roger Nelson) 11 / 12