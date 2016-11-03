Pierce County Hunter's Showcase
PIERCE COUNTY -- Each year the Pierce County Herald compiles a photo gallery of youth hunting and bow hunting photos, showcasing the animals hunters have harvested in our area.
Hunting fast facts
More than 300,000 deer were registered electronically by phone or internet in 2015.
The traditional 9-day gun deer season starts the Saturday before Thanksgiving, running Nov. 19-27
The muzzleloader season runs 10 days immediately following the 9-day gun season, Nov. 28-Dec. 7.
The youth hunt was held Oct. 8 and 9.
The statewide December four-day antlerless-only hunt is set for Dec. 8-11. During this season, all deer hunters may only harvest antlerless deer; buck harvest is not allowed.
Back tags are no longer required to be worn while hunting.
Blaze pink is allowed to be worn during hunting.
A gun deer license is $24.
In 2015, between all deer seasons, 309,829 deer were harvested in Wisconsin.
In Pierce County, hunters registered 1,204 bucks and 2,130 does during the 2015 nine-day gun season.
Donate your deer
Hunters can help fill local food pantries by donating their deer. Meat is a hot commodity in area food pantries — it’s expensive, in high demand and donations of meat are not as frequent as other foods, so pantries rely on programs like Donate a Deer to help keep meat in stock.
Hunters can help Pierce and St. Croix County pantries this fall by taking five simple steps:
1. Legally harvest a deer in Wisconsin.
2. Field dress the deer.
3. Register the deer at a Wisconsin DNR registration station.
4. Drop off deer at an approved site by Feb. 1:
Pierce County Meats, 460 E. Wall St., Ellsworth; 715-273-4741
Ptacek’s IGA, 1449 Orrin Road, Prescott; 715-262-5636
Powers Wild Game Processing, 2040 Highway 65, New Richmond; 715-246-4209
Glenwood City Food Lockers, 424 First St., Glenwood City; 715-265-4833
Kessler Processing, 1181 Highway 128, Glenwood City; 715-265-4248
5. Sign the processors’ log sheet to verify the donation. The entire deer must be donated to receive the processing costs for free. The head and antlers may be removed for mounting.
The donated deer will be processed at the USDA approved sites, ground into venison packages and distributed to food pantries. Processing costs are covered by the Wildlife Damage & Abatement Funds.
Best of luck hunters! We hope you have a successful season, and if your freezer is full, help fill ours.
Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing hunger and inadequate nutrition in Pierce County through service, education, communication and coordination. There are six food pantries serving Pierce County in Prescott, Ellsworth, Spring Valley, Elmwood, River Falls and Plum City.
St. Croix area food pantries operate in the communities of Glenwood City, Baldwin, Somerset, Hudson, New Richmond, River Falls, Woodville and Roberts.