Wild side column: Tragedy in the woods

When we first moved onto our land east of River Falls in the early 1980s, there were hundreds of large American (Ulmus Americana) and slippery (Ulmus rubra) elm trees. Most have since succumbed to Dutch elm disease, yielding a lot of firewood, lumber and dead snags for the woodpeckers. Nearly all the big graceful American elms in our woods are gone, leaving many young ones that seem to make it to 4 or 5 inches in diameter before they too die from Dutch elm disease. The tall straight slippery elms with the beautiful red wood are nearly all gone too. It’s easy to spot the remaining dead ones because they are more rot resistant than American elms, standing naked without bark for many years before they get harvested or fall to the ground.

Dutch elm disease (Ophiostoma nova-ulma) is a fungus disease spread by the smaller European elm bark beetle and the native elm bark beetle. The beetles carry the Dutch elm disease fungus as they move from infected trees to feed on healthy elm trees. The fungus was brought to North America from Europe by ship in unpeeled logs. American elms began dying around Cleveland, Ohio in 1930. The disease spread throughout the eastern United States by the late 1970s. Growing up near Cleveland, I remember the loss of thousands of stately elms along the boulevards and the big shady elms from our Aunt Mabel’s yard.

American elms exist that are tolerant to the disease. Tolerance to the disease has been studied since about 1938 with much of the work being done at the University of Wisconsin. Tolerant trees are being propagated from rooted cuttings at the U.S. National Arboretum. Two new disease resistant cultivars, "Valley Forge" and "New Harmony," were released in 1996 and are now available from commercial nurseries.

A small part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land along 770th Avenue east of River Falls is currently being used by the U.S. Forest Service and the University of Minnesota to test Dutch elm disease-tolerant cultivars of American elm. The sapling trees will grow out for eight years and then be injected with spores of Dutch elm disease to test which cultivars are most resistant. Future plantings of disease-tolerant American elms may result from this experiment.

The tropical-looking butternut trees (Juglans cinerea) in our valley are dying of another exotic fungus disease, butternut canker (Sirococcus clavigigenti-juglandacearum). The disease is thought to be an introduced pathogen first observed in Iowa in 1967 and has since spread to most butternut trees. Butternut trees are close relatives to black walnut, and have tasty nuts and beautiful wood for carving and cabinetry. The butternut canker grows under the bark, girdling the stem or branch. Butternut trees are dying throughout their range in eastern North America.

American chestnut (Castanea dentata) was once the dominant tree in the eastern hardwood forests. Chestnuts were incredibly valuable trees, providing edible nuts, excellent lumber, tannin from the bark, food and shelter for wildlife. Chestnut blight is another exotic fungus (Cryphonectria parasitica) disease that first appeared in 1904 in New York City. By the 1950s, mature chestnut trees throughout their range were killed. In about 1885, Martin Hicks planted some American chestnut trees on his farm near West Salem. Today, a stand of chestnut trees still exists there and is the subject of research on resistance to chestnut blight.

Although Wisconsin is outside the native range of American chestnut, the chestnut blight fungus appears to be here. My attempts to grow American chestnuts and hybrids with Asian chestnuts have been general failures. The young trees survive for some time, but only as shoots re-sprouting each year.

Forest ecosystems are subject to many stressors like windstorms, ice storms, heavy snow, drought, fire, insects and diseases. Trees and plants living in forests have adapted to these stressors over millennia. Introduction of an exotic disease or insect happens too quickly for evolution of genetic resistance. When a newly introduced disease progresses as rapidly as Dutch elm disease, butternut canker or chestnut blight, the results are tragic.

We can help slow the spread of Dutch elm disease by not storing elm firewood with the bark left on. That gives shelter for the elm bark beetles over winter. In urban settings we can also attempt to treat the diseased trees with fungicide or promptly remove them to prevent spread of Dutch elm disease to nearby trees. Now, with Emerald ash borer present in St. Paul, we must be vigilant to prevent its spread into our area. I like the bumper sticker, “Don’t move firewood! It bugs me!” If you do buy firewood, buy locally or buy certified pest-free wood from a commercial firewood dealer.

Hopefully, research on disease tolerant trees and propagation and planting efforts will restore the American chestnut, American elm and butternut to their former prominence in our forests.

