Wild Side: How Do those Little Birds Keep Warm?

It’s possible for us to keep warm outside even in below-zero weather. It helps to dress in multiple insulating layers including a wind-proof outer layer and to keep moving. I used to wear mostly wool but now polypropylene, nylon, ThinsulateTM and Gore-Tex® fabrics are available for lightweight, warm and breathable winter wear. I’ve learned that ‘cotton kills’ in winter. Cotton next to the skin gets sweaty and cold. My friend Bill says to remember two words in dressing for winter; “Poly and propylene.”

Watching the birds at the feeders this morning, I’m amazed that they can stand the cold. The chickadees, nuthatches, juncos, cardinals, blue jays, and the downy, hairy, and red-bellied woodpeckers were all busy filling up with black oil sunflower seeds. Chickadees, blue jays and woodpeckers gorged on suet. Goldfinches, house finches, and purple finches fed on Niger thistle seeds.

All those little birds outside in their bare feet! How do they stand it?

The winter resident birds have adapted to short daylight and cold winter conditions in some fascinating behavioral and physiological ways. Birds have a high basal metabolic rate and so use lots of energy. Smaller birds have higher metabolic rates than larger birds. Wintering songbirds have higher metabolic rates than in summer, an adaption to the cold. That’s why they are such voracious feeders.

Black-capped chickadees are common around here, the most abundant of the seven species of chickadees in North America. Susan Smith, of Cornell University has studied chickadees for more than a quarter century. Smith said, “Black-capped chickadees have a wonderful assortment of adaptations for the winter.”

Cached food items, a heavy winter coat, roost cavities in trees and perhaps the most remarkable, the ability to go into regulated hypothermia at night, thus conserving energy greatly increase their ability to survive in winter. The tiny birds change their heart rate and body temperature with the air temperature and their activity level. On a cold winter day, a chickadee’s heart rate can be 1000 beats per minute to help maintain its body temperature of 108 degrees fahrenheit. During the long winter nights a chickadee’s heart rate can drop to about 500 beats per minute and its body temperature can drop to about 85 degrees to save energy.

Their outer contour feathers are tightly woven together and overlap to protect them from wind, rain and snow. Beneath the outer feathers are finer down feathers. Through muscular movements beneath their skin, much like our “goose bumps,” they can fluff up their feathers to trap more air, creating a warmer down coat.

To minimize losing heat to their bare legs and feet, birds don’t send much blood through them. The arteries and veins in their legs lie next to one another. The warm arterial blood going to their feet warms the cold venous blood returning from their feet to their heart. This countercurrent heat exchange principle is so effective that it has been adapted in buildings to ensure good ventilation while minimizing heat loss to the outside during winter.

Chickadees aren’t the back-yard feeder wimpy welfare cases that they appear to be. Wildlife ecologist Margaret Brittingham of the University of Wisconsin-Madison (she now teaches at Penn State) studied 576 chickadees for three winters in Wisconsin in the 1980s. Brittingham found that chickadees that visited feeders as a supplemental food source apparently didn’t become dependent on the feeder food during milder winter weather. They survived at the same rate when feeder food was removed as did chickadees that fed on only wild food. During harsh winter weather below 10 degrees fahrenheit, however, chickadees with supplemental food had nearly double the survival rate of birds that had only wild food. Brittingham found by weighing the tiny birds that in the morning they had nearly no body fat but later in the afternoon after feeding all day they were bulging with fat. They can gain over 10 percent of their body weight feeding during the day and lose that weight on cold nights.

Our strategy for surviving winter isn't to eat like chickadees. We keep a fire going in the fireplace and enjoy being outside in the snow. Lacking counter-current blood circulation in my legs, I still get cold feet on occasion. That reminds me to be like a migratory bird, looking forward to a winter trip south to warm blue water and palm trees.

