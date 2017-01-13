After rain on Christmas Day that turned our driveway into an icy luge run, I had quite a struggle to get our fishing boat out of the barn and prepare for a trip south. We loaded the dog, food and gear for a few months and headed for warmer climes. Travelling through southern Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri, we passed through corn-soybean areas that were formerly oak savanna and grassland. Although we had a cold northwest wind, we left the snow behind in northern Missouri.

After crossing the Mississippi River at Memphis we passed through the flat Mississippi River delta country into the state of Mississippi. The red dirt farmland of played-out cotton fields gave way to industrial pine forest that used to be southern long-leaf pine savanna. That ecosystem once extended along the southern coastal plain from Virginia to eastern Texas.

We drove through a tunnel and bridges in the industrial port of Mobile and then visited friends in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Mississippi – Alabama Gulf Coast has some wild floodplain rivers flowing into it with big estuaries and coastal marshes but much of the coast is given over to urban areas and beachfront condominiums. There are still some beautiful protected beaches, dunes, and offshore islands along the coast. We hiked through the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge with pine savanna, live oaks, dunes and long white sand beach.

We travelled farther east into the Florida Panhandle where there are extensive pineland and wetland areas where bear and deer still roam. The fire-maintained pine savanna ecosystem is remarkably diverse with many species of understory vegetation that supports an abundance of wildlife. Large-scale efforts are being made there by The Nature Conservancy, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Air Force and private partners to restore longleaf pine savanna and to connect wild places together.

The historic Suwannee River flows about 246 miles from the Okefenokee Swamp on the Georgia-Florida border into the sea 10 miles north of Cedar Key on the ‘Big Bend’ of Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Suwannee is one of the wildest and most undeveloped river systems in the country.

The delta and floodplain of the Suwannee transitions from salt marsh to freshwater cypress swamps, oak scrub, saw palmetto and pine woods. The influx of nutrients and fresh water from the river combined with many off-shore islands and tidal creeks create excellent fish and wildlife habitat along this part of the Gulf Coast. Swallow-tail kites, bald eagles, West Indian manatees, Gulf sturgeon, sea trout, red drum, alligators, white tail deer, bears, bobcats, and wild turkeys are some of the fish and wildlife species that inhabit the area.

We look forward to snooping around this complex tidal area, fishing and watching the wildlife while staying in the ‘Old Florida’ town of Cedar Key. I’ll write some more about this in the next couple months. Have a good New Year!

