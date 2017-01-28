Wild side column: Living on the edges of the nature coast

In 1929 President Herbert Hoover signed a bill creating the 762-acre Cedar Key National Wildlife Refuge that includes some of the offshore islands. Since then, another 88,000 acres nearby have been protected in the Lower Suwannee River National Wildlife Refuge, the Cedar Key Scrub State Reserve and the Wacassassa Bay Preserve State Parks.

The clam farming industry, harvesting oysters and stone crabs, sport fishing, protection of extensive wild areas nearby and wise governance have helped keep Cedar Key a great “Old Florida” fishing town.

The Suwannee River flows into the Gulf about 10 miles north of Cedar Key, adding fresh water, nutrients and sediment to the shallow sea, creating an incredibly productive area along the coast. With a tidal range of 3 to 4 feet, the coastline is a maze of seagrass flats, shell bars, spike rush and cordgrass marsh, black mangrove thickets, creeks, inlets and islands.

Tidal marshes and mangroves are among the most productive ecosystems in the world, serving as nurseries for many forms of marine life like blue crabs, mullet, juvenile groupers, red drum and sea trout. A profusion of birds live here, feasting on the fish, crabs and marine worms in the tidal area. Yesterday we watched a flock of roseate spoonbills and white ibis on a sandbar in downtown Cedar Key. It seemed they were having a social gathering before flying off to roost on islands for the night.

Another reason for the profusion and diversity of life in this area is the edginess. Not that we humans aren’t edgy now; it’s the transition zones of ecosystems here that are all over the place. In a short distance we can go from southern pine flatwoods with sabal palms and saw palmetto to dry scrub on sandy old dunes to freshwater river floodplain forest with bald cypress, water oaks and tupelo gum trees to salt marsh and tidal creeks to weather-beaten islands of sand, shell and live oak trees to beaches and shallow sea grass flats.

We are both fascinated and overwhelmed by all the life forms found in the edge areas around here. Like the bottle-nosed dolphins that we’ve seen out in the open ocean and far up tidal creeks, we’re enjoying exploring the many edges of the Nature Coast.