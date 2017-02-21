PHOTO GALLERY: Ice fishing tourneys draw out anglers
Spring-like temperatures inspired anglers to shed their coats and almost break out the sunscreen Saturday, Feb. 18, in Spring Valley and the Rush River Valley.
The Spring Valley Lions Club Fishing Derby, which took place at Eau Galle Recreation Area on Lake George, also hosted a demonstration by the Pierce County Dive Team.
Dive team members Josh Knutson, Tom Joyce and Allen Arneson showed people the equipment they use during dives into area lakes and rivers. Kids could wear a set of headphones to communicate with a diver beneath the ice. This demonstration highlighted what happens when there’s a need for service beneath the ice.
“The tender holds a rope and talks to a diver, who is wearing a full face mask,” Knutson, a 17-year member of the team said. “The mask keeps water off the mouth, allowing them to speak.”
Constant communication between tender and diver is important, not only for the safety of the diver, but to alleviate stress.
“It gets pretty blacked out and murky under there,” Knutson said. “We crack jokes sometimes to lighten the mood. The constant communication helps us know immediately if the diver is in trouble. Tug signals are used as backup, but are a lot more primitive.”
The dive team, based in Prescott, has been in existence since 2000. Twelve members make at least two dives per year for a minimum of 10 hours underwater to maintain certification, Knutson said.Raffle results
The winners of the Spring Valley raffle are as follows:
Mikayla Stevens, pop-up ice fishing house
Dennis Lloyd, $200 Spring Valley Foods gift card
Arby Linder, $75
Tom Beyer, $50
Andy Vorlicek, $25 Scheels gift cardSV ice fishing derby
The top three place winners are listed in each category.
- Perch
Pride Beyer, first place, Spring Valley, 8.8 ounces
Joe McDonnell, second place, Woodville, 7.3 ounces
Zach Maier, third place, Spring Valley, 6 ounces
- Bluegill
Zach Maier, tied for first, Spring Valley, 7.6 ounces
Rick Jensen, tied for first, Wilson, 7.6 ounces
Rick Jensen, third place, Wilson, 7.4 ounces
- Crappie
Dustin Timm, first place, Spring Valley, 7.6 ounces
Dan Shackleton, tied for second, Baldwin, 7.1 ounces
Dustin Timm, tied for second, Spring Valley, 7.1 ounces
- Bass
Tanya Henrickson, first place, Menomonie, 3.21 pounds
Cory Greenfield, second place, Woodville, 2.33 pounds
Brad Greenfield, third place, Woodville, 2.24 pounds
- Northern Pike
Ben Case, first place, Boyceville, 3.54 pounds
Cory Greenfield, second place, Woodville, 2.68 pounds
Brad Greenfield, third place, Woodville, 2.53 poundsFunsters fishing contest
The following participants were the top winners in the Ellsworth Funsters ice fishing contest at Roger Nelson’s pond on County Road A.
David Passe, biggest trout, 15.75 inches
Tristen Ogden, biggest sunfish, 9 inches
Clayton Helmueller, biggest crappie, 9.25 inches
Tristen O’Neil, smallest fish, 4-inch sunfish