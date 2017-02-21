PHOTO GALLERY: Ice fishing tourneys draw out anglers

The Spring Valley Lions Club Fishing Derby, which took place at Eau Galle Recreation Area on Lake George, also hosted a demonstration by the Pierce County Dive Team.

Dive team members Josh Knutson, Tom Joyce and Allen Arneson showed people the equipment they use during dives into area lakes and rivers. Kids could wear a set of headphones to communicate with a diver beneath the ice. This demonstration highlighted what happens when there’s a need for service beneath the ice.

“The tender holds a rope and talks to a diver, who is wearing a full face mask,” Knutson, a 17-year member of the team said. “The mask keeps water off the mouth, allowing them to speak.”

Constant communication between tender and diver is important, not only for the safety of the diver, but to alleviate stress.

“It gets pretty blacked out and murky under there,” Knutson said. “We crack jokes sometimes to lighten the mood. The constant communication helps us know immediately if the diver is in trouble. Tug signals are used as backup, but are a lot more primitive.”

The dive team, based in Prescott, has been in existence since 2000. Twelve members make at least two dives per year for a minimum of 10 hours underwater to maintain certification, Knutson said.

The winners of the Spring Valley raffle are as follows:

Mikayla Stevens, pop-up ice fishing house

Dennis Lloyd, $200 Spring Valley Foods gift card

Arby Linder, $75

Tom Beyer, $50

Andy Vorlicek, $25 Scheels gift card

The top three place winners are listed in each category.

Perch

Pride Beyer, first place, Spring Valley, 8.8 ounces

Joe McDonnell, second place, Woodville, 7.3 ounces

Zach Maier, third place, Spring Valley, 6 ounces

Bluegill

Zach Maier, tied for first, Spring Valley, 7.6 ounces

Rick Jensen, tied for first, Wilson, 7.6 ounces

Rick Jensen, third place, Wilson, 7.4 ounces

Crappie

Dustin Timm, first place, Spring Valley, 7.6 ounces

Dan Shackleton, tied for second, Baldwin, 7.1 ounces

Dustin Timm, tied for second, Spring Valley, 7.1 ounces

Bass

Tanya Henrickson, first place, Menomonie, 3.21 pounds

Cory Greenfield, second place, Woodville, 2.33 pounds

Brad Greenfield, third place, Woodville, 2.24 pounds

Northern Pike

Ben Case, first place, Boyceville, 3.54 pounds

Cory Greenfield, second place, Woodville, 2.68 pounds

Brad Greenfield, third place, Woodville, 2.53 pounds

The following participants were the top winners in the Ellsworth Funsters ice fishing contest at Roger Nelson’s pond on County Road A.

David Passe, biggest trout, 15.75 inches

Tristen Ogden, biggest sunfish, 9 inches

Clayton Helmueller, biggest crappie, 9.25 inches

Tristen O’Neil, smallest fish, 4-inch sunfish