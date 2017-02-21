Search
    PHOTO GALLERY: Ice fishing tourneys draw out anglers

    By Sarah Young Today at 10:17 a.m.
    Jager McCabe, of Ellsworth, and his dad Josh, snagged this little rainbow trout out of Roger Nelson’s pond during the Ellsworth Funsters ice fishing contest Saturday, Feb. 18. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)1 / 11
    The 50 degree temperatures Saturday, Feb. 18 didn’t deter people from ice fishing at the Ellsworth Funsters’ contest at Roger Nelson’s pond along the Rush River. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)2 / 11
    Eight-year-old Mercedes Colbert of Ellsworth was determined to catch another fish at the Ellsworth Funsters ice fishing contest Saturday, Feb. 18 at Roger Nelson’s on County Road A. She said she had caught two, but was hoping to snag another one. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)3 / 11
    Ten-year-old Aiden Murphy snagged this 10.75-inch beauty Saturday, Feb. 18 at Roger Nelson’s pond during the Ellsworth Funsters ice fishing contest. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)4 / 11
    Pierce County Dive Team members Tom Joyce and Allen Arneson ready their equipment to prepare for diving beneath the ice. The team gave demonstrations Saturday, Feb. 18 on Lake George. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)5 / 11
    Pierce County Dive Team members Tom Joyce and Allen Arneson ready their equipment to prepare for diving beneath the ice. The team gave demonstrations Saturday, Feb. 18 on Lake George. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)6 / 11
    Cole Gunderson, 5, and Brett Gunderson, 2.5, brothers from Baldwin, waited patiently while munching on their snacks Saturday, Feb. 18 at Eau Galle Recreation Area in Spring Valley, hoping to catch that “big one.” (Herald photo by Sarah Young)7 / 11
    Two-year-old Chloe Roland of Ellsworth may have had her fill of ice fishing Saturday, Feb. 18 after throwing a $200 fishing pole down the hole, according to her family. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)8 / 11
    Ben Case of Boyceville took first place in the Northern Pike category in the Spring Valley Lions Club ice fishing derby at Eau Galle Recreation Area Saturday, Feb. 18. The pike weighed in at 3.54 pounds. (Photo courtesy of Julie Ducklow)9 / 11
    Tanya Henrickson of Menomonie snagged first place in the bass category Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Spring Valley Lions Club ice fishing derby on Lake George. The bass weighed 3.21 pounds. (Photo courtesy of Julie Ducklow)10 / 11
    Zach Maier of Spring Valley tied for first place with his 7.6 ounce bluegill, plus landed third place with a 6-ounce perch in that category. (Photo courtesy of Julie Ducklow)11 / 11

    Spring-like temperatures inspired anglers to shed their coats and almost break out the sunscreen Saturday, Feb. 18, in Spring Valley and the Rush River Valley.

    The Spring Valley Lions Club Fishing Derby, which took place at Eau Galle Recreation Area on Lake George, also hosted a demonstration by the Pierce County Dive Team.

    Dive team members Josh Knutson, Tom Joyce and Allen Arneson showed people the equipment they use during dives into area lakes and rivers. Kids could wear a set of headphones to communicate with a diver beneath the ice. This demonstration highlighted what happens when there’s a need for service beneath the ice.

    “The tender holds a rope and talks to a diver, who is wearing a full face mask,” Knutson, a 17-year member of the team said. “The mask keeps water off the mouth, allowing them to speak.”

    Constant communication between tender and diver is important, not only for the safety of the diver, but to alleviate stress.

    “It gets pretty blacked out and murky under there,” Knutson said. “We crack jokes sometimes to lighten the mood. The constant communication helps us know immediately if the diver is in trouble. Tug signals are used as backup, but are a lot more primitive.”

    The dive team, based in Prescott, has been in existence since 2000. Twelve members make at least two dives per year for a minimum of 10 hours underwater to maintain certification, Knutson said.

    Raffle results

    The winners of the Spring Valley raffle are as follows:

    Mikayla Stevens, pop-up ice fishing house

    Dennis Lloyd, $200 Spring Valley Foods gift card

    Arby Linder, $75

    Tom Beyer, $50

    Andy Vorlicek, $25 Scheels gift card

    SV ice fishing derby

    The top three place winners are listed in each category.

    • Perch

    Pride Beyer, first place, Spring Valley, 8.8 ounces

    Joe McDonnell, second place, Woodville, 7.3 ounces

    Zach Maier, third place, Spring Valley, 6 ounces

    • Bluegill

    Zach Maier, tied for first, Spring Valley, 7.6 ounces

    Rick Jensen, tied for first, Wilson, 7.6 ounces

    Rick Jensen, third place, Wilson, 7.4 ounces

    • Crappie

    Dustin Timm, first place, Spring Valley, 7.6 ounces

    Dan Shackleton, tied for second, Baldwin, 7.1 ounces

    Dustin Timm, tied for second, Spring Valley, 7.1 ounces

    • Bass

    Tanya Henrickson, first place, Menomonie, 3.21 pounds

    Cory Greenfield, second place, Woodville, 2.33 pounds

    Brad Greenfield, third place, Woodville, 2.24 pounds

    • Northern Pike

    Ben Case, first place, Boyceville, 3.54 pounds

    Cory Greenfield, second place, Woodville, 2.68 pounds

    Brad Greenfield, third place, Woodville, 2.53 pounds

    Funsters fishing contest

    The following participants were the top winners in the Ellsworth Funsters ice fishing contest at Roger Nelson’s pond on County Road A.

    David Passe, biggest trout, 15.75 inches

    Tristen Ogden, biggest sunfish, 9 inches

    Clayton Helmueller, biggest crappie, 9.25 inches

    Tristen O’Neil, smallest fish, 4-inch sunfish

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
