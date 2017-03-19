Hunter education course taking registration

The course begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs for seven sessions at Prairie View Elementary School in Hager City. Cost is $10.

There are no age restrictions to attend the course. Students will need to understand the concepts of the class and pass a test at the end. Hunter safety certificates are not valid until the holder is at least 12 years of age, regardless of the age they pass the test. There is no maximum age restriction. Adults and parents are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Persons born on or after Jan. 1, 1973 must have a Hunter Education Graduate Certificate. The certificate is valid in lieu of a resident small-game hunting license for one season and is a lifetime certificate required for hunting in many states. Young students certified will also be able to

hunt and use firearms without being accompanied by a parent or guardian at age 14.

Classes will cover responsibilities of hunting, firearm safety in the home and field, knowledge of firearms and hunting equipment.

Douglas Sjostrom will teach the course, with others assisting. Call him at 715-448-2517 with questions.

Students with special needs must contact the instructor at least two weeks in advance of the course to request special accommodations.