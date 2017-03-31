Wild side column: How do snowbirds find their way home?

Maps are models of the world. We read maps and dream of what the world is like in places where we’ve never been. There’s a huge amount of information on most maps, whether they be road maps, a round globe, navigation charts, topographic maps, or a sketch map made by your brother-in-law. There’s real art to cartography, the business of making maps. More information on a map isn’t necessarily good. Too much information makes maps unreadable or obscures important features.

Today we can go on the internet and see recent satellite photography of nearly anywhere in the world. There’s a big difference between a remotely-sensed image and a map however. The cartographer’s art adds valuable information to the land and seascape that can safely guide travelers.

Following two-lane roads through northern Florida, Alabama and Tennessee, we relied on Google Maps on our smartphone to guide us. We set destinations and had real-time updates on our estimated time of arrival, road construction and delays ahead. Listening to the female electronic voice giving us directions was amusing at times. We named her Iris (the voice on our android phone, not Apple’s Siri). If we didn’t take her directions, she’d get flustered and say “Do a u-turn!”

I find that my sense of place when traveling goes with me if I keep an eye out and don’t get distracted by watching a screen or reading a book. There is a real path integration mechanism acting in our brains that helps us keep track of where we are. I find that sense of direction and place most strongly when hiking or traveling by canoe. The neurophysiology of this direction-finding is fascinating science.

Now that we are home, the real snowbirds are arriving at their breeding homes in our neighborhood. Robins, killdeers, red-winged blackbirds, sandhill cranes, bluebirds and flickers have started to appear with many more on the way. They don’t use Rand McNally guides or Google Maps. How to they find their way home?

I’ve been reading the fascinating book “The Homing Instinct: Meaning and Mystery in Animal Migration” by Berndt Heinrich. One of my favorite authors, Heinrich is a professor emeritus in the biology department at the University of Vermont. He describes the science of animal migration.

Birds such as Arctic terns, insects like the monarch butterfly and fish such as salmon regularly migrate thousands of miles to and from their home breeding grounds. Geese and sandhill cranes imprint visual landscape memory; songbirds are equipped with solar and magnetic navigation and can find their way over continental distances, taking cues from polarized light; scent trails are used by insects, fish and amphibians.

Heinrich emphasizes that there is deep psychological emotion about home that drives animal migrations. We and many other migrating animals are driven to return home and go to extraordinary effort to get there. Humans are mightily attached to our homes that enclose our fires, keep out the rain and snow and shelter our families. We are imprinted on our home landscapes and we have many ways to return.

