Grab a buddy and learn to kayak

No previous kayak experience is required. However, you should be comfortable in water over your head. All equipment is provided including kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices (PFDs). PFDs must be worn at all times. Class is limited to 10 participants.

Sign up for a series of four, 1.5-hour kayak lessons on either Tuesdays or Thursdays.

• Lesson times: 6—7:30 p.m.

• Lesson dates for Tuesdays: July 18, 25 and Aug. 1, 8

• Lesson dates for Thursdays: July 20, 27 and Aug. 3, 10

We encourage "buddy" sign ups. Friends or family members registering together pay a discounted fee.

• Cost: $40 for the first registrant, $30 for each additional member of a group.

• Bonus: Attend all four lessons and receive half of your fee back!

To register go to paddle.eventzilla.net.

If you have any questions call 715-972- 3247 or email aaw@willowkinnifriends.org.