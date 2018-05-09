Gone fishin’: May 5 fishing opener on the books

Anna Linder, age 6, and Gabe Linder, age 9, of Roberts, had their hands full at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest Saturday, May 5 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 1 / 17

Kelly Oleson, of Arkdale, Wis., took the win in the adult category of the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest with a 3-pound, 13-ounce Brown trout, measuring 21.75 inches in length. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 2 / 17

Boden Fink, 6, of Hudson, took home the Junior Class prize for his 2-pound, 3-ounce Brown, which measured 19 inches long, Saturday, May 5 at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 3 / 17

Fifteen-year-old Taylor Falde, Spring Valley, snagged at least two fish during the May 5 Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 4 / 17

Riley Merth, 15, Spring Valley, poses with his catch Saturday, May 5 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 5 / 17

Chad Falde, of Martell, caught a nice 1-pound, 13-ouncer Saturday, May 5 during the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 6 / 17

Clive Brookshaw, 13, Ellsworth, hold a nice trout, caught Saturday, May 5 at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 7 / 17

Jason Hoyer, Ellsworth, snagged a nice 3-pound, 3-ouncer Saturday, May 5. It wasn't quite enough for the win. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 8 / 17

Jeremy Schutz, Ellsworth, weighed in a 2 pounds, 5 ounces, Saturday, May 5 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 9 / 17

Jody Bjornson's catch of the day weighed 1 pound, 6 ounces and measured 16.5 inches long on Saturday, May 5 during fishing opener. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 10 / 17

Oden Anderson, 12, of Beldenville, had this nice Brown on the line Saturday, May 5 during the Wisconsin fishing opener. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 11 / 17

Sawyer French, 8, Spring Valley, was proud of his catch Saturday, May 5 at the Eau Galle-Rush River Sportsman's Club Trout Fishing Contest. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 12 / 17

Adam Dale, of Roberts, had an impressive catch Saturday, May 5. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 13 / 17

Barry Place, Ellsworth, reeled in a 3-pound, 11-ounce keeper measuring 21 inches long Saturday, May 5. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 14 / 17

Colton Blodgett, 8, Hammond, seemed pleased with his 1-pound, 9-ounce trout Saturday, May 5 at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 15 / 17

David Fern, 12, Colfax, reeled in two nice keepers: a 1-pound, 8-ouncer measuring 17.25 inches and a 1-pound, 9-ouncer measuring 15 5/8 inches. Photo courtesy of Lin Linder 16 / 17