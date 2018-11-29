Gallery: Pierce County Herald Hunters Showcase 2018

Ten-year-old Tobey Anderson, Plum City, took part in his first gun hunt, and out-hunted his dad and uncle with the biggest buck! He shot this 8 pointer with a 15.5-inch spread at the family farm in Pierce County on opening day. He is pictured with his dad, Rich. Photo courtesy of Kerri Anderson 1 / 15

Kylee Flanders, 15, of Wilson, harvested a 9-point buck recently in the Rock Elm area; it was her first deer. Her proud dad, Nate Flanders, said the deer was a fighter as he had some broken points. The inside spread measured 22.5 inches and it weighed 180 pounds dressed. Photo courtesy of Nate Flanders 2 / 15

Eight-year-old Charlie Nawrocki shot this Pierce County buck on Nov. 19 using a .243 Savage. The buck had 10 points and was shot out of the same stand where he shot a 6-point during the archery season using a crossbow. He was hunting with his father Chad for both bucks. Photo courtesy of Chad Nawrocki 3 / 15

Haeli Casey, age 13, of Spring Valley, harvested her first deer ever, a doe, in Maiden Rock Township this season. Photo courtesy of mom Jessica Casey 4 / 15

Brady Kirchner, 10 years old, of Ellsworth, harvested an 8-point buck near Maiden Rock Nov. 21. It was his first buck. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Kirchner 5 / 15

Brayden Turner, age 8, Spring Valley, harvested his first deer during this year’s youth hunt. Photo courtesy of Josh Turner 6 / 15

Dawn Hendershot harvested this 12-point buck on opening day (Nov. 17) in the Rush River Valley. It weighed more than 200 pounds and measured a 17-inch spread. It was her largest deer ever, she said. Photo courtesy of Dawn Hendershot 7 / 15

Bailey Ahlers, age 14, of River Falls, is pictured with her first buck, a 155-pound 8-pointer. She shot i in Pepin County on opening morning. Photo courtesy of Leonard Ahlers 8 / 15

Christopher Brock of Bay City shot his first deer during the 2018 season. Photo courtesy of Matt Bechel 9 / 15

Twenty-year-old Haley Huppert, town of River Falls, shot her first big buck in Pierce County on her parents’ land. The 12-pointer measured an inside spread of 16 inches. ”I was with my boyfriend Nick when i shot him! He helped me a lot! Was a very exciting experience as he was my first big buck!” said Huppert. Photo courtesy of Haley Huppert 10 / 15

Roger Nelson, of Ellsworth, harvested a 15-point buck Saturday, Nov. 17 on County Road A near the Rush River, Maiden Rock. The buck’s hanging weight came in at 180 pounds. It measured a 17.5-inch spread. Photo courtesy of Amber Graetz 11 / 15

Nate Haze, or Red Wing, harvested this 7-pointer with a 10-inch spread in spread Bay City on opening day. Photo courtesy of Jordan Eggenberger 12 / 15

Wyatt Lindblom, 14, of Bay City, harvested a nice doe Sunday, Nov. 18 near Lund. Photo courtesy of Devin Feuerhelm 13 / 15

Ten-year-old Max Olson, a fourth-grader at St. Francis School in Ellsworth, harvested an 8-pointer the opening morning of gun deer season in Beldenville. Photo courtesy of Angie Olson 14 / 15