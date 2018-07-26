PCR baseballers complete summer season
1 / 10
2 / 10
3 / 10
4 / 10
5 / 10
6 / 10
7 / 10
8 / 10
9 / 10
10 / 10
Young Prescott baseball players completed their Prescott Community Recreation In-House Baseball Tournament on Friday, July 13. Not only did the future Cardinals have fun playing under the sun on Malone Fields, but they also did a fine job of keeping the Prescott tradition of summer baseball alive.
RESULTS:
Minors (Grades 1-2):
1st - Phillies
2nd - Rockies
3rd - Cubs
4th - Blue Jays
Majors (Grades 3-4):
1st - Red Sox
2nd - Astros
3rd - Royals
4th - Mets
5th - Pirates
6th - Tigers