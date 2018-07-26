PCR baseballers complete summer season

Sixth-place major Tigers team: Gabe Turner, Wyatt Wrisky, Emmett Otto, Lucas Blair, Quinn Justen, Ryder Doyle, Andrew Henrich, Carter Larsen and Brayden Sanford. Coaches: Dan Otto, Kate Otto and Scott Henrich. (Players and coaches are not listed in order of appearance) Photo courtesy of Karley Amidon 1 / 10

First-place major Red Sox team: Brody Temmers, Jude Boden, Jaylen Fleming, Quentin Holt, Shia Parmeter, Owen Strand, Collin Kosmalski, Wyatt Budworth, Liam Haeg, John Rohl. Coaches: Luke Haeg, Mike Kosmalski, Tim Boden. (Players and coaches are not listed in order of appearance) Photo courtesy of Karley Amidon 2 / 10

Fourth-place major Mets team: Jackson Matzek, Kinser Hanson, Toland Macejkovic, Coltyn Perry, Emmett Stoeckel, Landon Johnson, Gavin Starbuck, Case Platson, Chase Pettersen. Coaches: Mike Matzek and Alex Johnson. (Players and coaches are not listed in order of appearance) Photo courtesy of Karley Amidon 3 / 10

Second-place major Astros team: Kobe Russell, Lane Amidon, Nolan Leask, Carter Zwetz, Kaiden Currier, Nolan Hoepfl, Brody West, Brayden Dodge, Charlie Rohl. Coaches: Jason Amidon, Karley Amidon, Jim Hoepfl, Cheryl Hoepfl. (Players and coaches are not listed in order of appearance) Photo courtesy of Karley Amidon 4 / 10

Third-place major Royals team: Daniel Wiatr, Zac Matzek, Leo Rohl, Dominic Weise, Rowan Bauman, Logan Link, Corbin Theis, Eyan Miller, Zachariah Ogren. Coaches: Jeff Ogren and Brad Matzek. (Players and coaches are not listed in order of appearance) Photo courtesy of Karley Amidon 5 / 10

Third-place minor Cubs team: Miles Hendrickson, Christopher Webb, Dylan Meyer, Logan Riley, Carter Franklin, Neil May, Charlie Nawrocki, Tristen Briant, Gunner Doyle, Evan Currier, Braeden Willmarth, Frasier Eich. Coaches: Tom Riley, Noah Meyer, Annika Meyer, Annie Valentine. (Players and coaches are not listed in order of appearance) Photo courtesy of Karley Amidon 6 / 10

Fourth-place minor Blue Jays team: Jeremy Mabry, Koa Thomason, Anthoney Glasspoole, Joseph Graziani, Reid Frappier, Rian Flannigan, Ethan Seipel, Gregory Threinen, Noah Craft, Owen Johnson, Kadin Seipel, Jace Tri. Coaches: Kris Seipel, Angie Seipel, Travis Graziani, Amber Threinen. (Players and coaches are not listed in order of appearance) Photo courtesy of Karley Amidon 7 / 10

First-place minor Phillies team: Draven Taylor, Dylan Oie, Xander Lahn, Brayden Duffy, Zack Murphy, Cheruse Keegan, Jordan Timmins, Harvey Fielder, Bauer Ewing, Bryce Feran, Grant Riebe, Eric Wiech. Coaches: Jack Ewing, Tim Murphy, Jon Wiech. (Players and coaches are not listed in order of appearance) Photo courtesy of Karley Amidon 8 / 10

Fourth-place major Pirates team: Si Hanson, Austin Johnson, Trevin Swanson, Chase Radloff, Miles Malm, Steven Craft, Gannon Powers, Max Monteith, Benjamin Smoot, Griffin Westberg. Coaches: Si Hanson and Troy Powers. (Players and coaches are not listed in order of appearance) Photo courtesy of Karley Amidon 9 / 10