But the Ellsworth softball team has no complaints about where they're forced to practice early on. They're just happy to be getting back in the swing of things together.

Third-year Panthers head coach Kenzie Diercks described her group of girls as tight-knit and like-minded.

Her players' comments on the upcoming season attested for her characterizations.

"It's amazing," sophomore pitcher Avery O'Neil said of being back with her team on the third day of practice. "We've all grown up with each other since Ellsworth is a small town and we all played together early on. It's just fun getting to play with people you grew up with. It's like having a bunch of sisters. We're just one big family."

"It's crazy. There's nothing like it," sophomore Claire Kummer said of playing with her favorite group of girls. "We're so lucky because everyone here is giving 100 percent all the time. All of my best friends are here."

Like O'Neil and Kummer, Holly Carlson played her first varsity season as a freshman last year. "It was really welcoming," Carlson said of her first year with the varsity squad. "They really welcomed me in. This softball program is like a family. They treated me like anyone else."

Junior Emma Swanson, a two-year varsity player who went out for track her freshman year, made the switch to softball as a sophomore to join the compatible, talented softball team.

"I just wanted to be a part of this program and the things we're going to do," Swanson said. "It was a tough decision for me because I just always saw myself as a runner, but I played softball in middle school and this is just the group of kids that I wanted to be with. We come to practice and we have fun, but we know we need to get down and get to work so we can accomplish our goals."

The Panthers will tell you in consensus that they're happy to be back with their family-like team, but they're also in agreement with where they want to be come June — in Madison, playing at the WIAA state tournament.

When asked where she sees her team at the end of the season, junior Mackenzie Kummer responded, "Well, definitely at state."

Ask her teammates and they'll all agree. But they know earning a trip to Goodman Diamond won't just happen with wishful thinking.

Little offseason, big goals

For many Ellsworth players, softball is an all-year sport. Take Morgan Kummer for example. The lone senior on the 2018 team will be playing Division 1 college softball next year at George Washington University, and has been preparing for her final season as a Panther since her team's final 2017 game against Onalaska.

"We're constantly practicing," Kummer said. "We don't really get an offseason, which is good because we're constantly working on perfecting our technique. For me and a lot of the girls, it just never stops."

Morgan and many of her teammates are members of other Panther teams, but they always manage to find time for softball. This dedication to their spring sport led last year's Panthers team to a 17-6 overall record (an improvement from their 12-10 2016 season) and a co-conference title shared with Baldwin-Woodville. Ellsworth softball hadn't won the Middle Border Conference since 1994.

"It was really exciting, because I mean, obviously that was like the first sport in high school that I've played on where we've done that," Mackenzie said. "I think it just showed the potential that we have."

"We made a ton of improvements," Diercks said of her second season as the Panthers' head coach. "Probably the biggest one was hitting and our aggressiveness at the plate. And just the mentality of the girls. My second season being a young coach and the girls just knowing I had the first season under my belt and then seeing their confidence build was a big thing. Them growing together in a high school setting was huge for them, too."

The Panthers aren't satisfied with their 2017 accomplishments, however. They're talented and unified but certainly not complacent.

"I see us pushing farther than we did last year and potentially probably making it to state, but we all have to work towards it," O'Neil said.

Working hard now for the payoff in the postseason shouldn't be a hard sell for this team, though.

"We know state is something we want to get to. That's our main goal this season," Swanson said. "So all of us having the same mentality of that's what we want, so that's what we have to go get. We just have to stay level-headed. We go to practice, we go to work, and we know that we can't slack. We have a strong group of kids coming back and we all know that, and we have a strong freshman group coming up."

Accepting the necessary errors

The Panthers return all four of last season's All-Conference first-team players — Morgan, Mackenzie, Claire and O'Neil — making them poised for another successful spring season, but their 2018 schedule won't leave them much room for errors during the regular season. Though the team's acceptance of unavoidable errors is as crucial to their team as their depth.

"I think we're excited because we're playing better teams and have a tougher schedule," Morgan said. "Those game are going to be tough to win, but that's what we need to get better, and I think that's only going to help us in the end."

Diercks has made it her mission to let her players know that it's OK to fail, and so far, her message has been loud and clear to her girls.

"Failure is a part of the process, too," Swanson said. "We know if we're failing we're doing something right, because if you never fail then you never get better."

"Players are going to make errors; they make errors in practice all the time," Diercks said. "I'm focusing on making sure that (the players) don't look at me after they make an error and they're not scared. Making sure that they know, 'Hey, you made an error. It's OK,' and making sure that they understand I'm not going to freak out at them, that I'm going to build them up and make sure that we're all on that same page."

Diercks doesn't have to worry about her team being on the same page. If one thing is for sure, this Panthers team is ready to make some noise this season and have some fun along the way.

"We have an advantage over other teams because we have a natural chemistry between us," Claire said. "A lot of teams spend a couple of games, a couple of weeks, getting used to playing with each other, but our chemistry is so awesome here. The intensity that everyone brings is insane and we're really fortunate for it. I couldn't ask for a better team this year."

The Panthers kick off their season at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 3 at Durand.