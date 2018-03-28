The Cardinals finished the 2017 season 15-9 overall and 9-4 in Middle Border Conference play, which put them behind Baldwin-Woodville and Ellsworth, the conference's co-champions.

"Overall, last season I think we were a little disappointed because at the end of (the year) we had high expectations going out, and as a team we thought we should have just done better together," senior All-State pitcher Kaili Westcott said.

Prescott entered the 2017 season coming off of a 21-2 2016 year and returned eight all-conference honorees. The Cardinals looked set for a dominant 2017 season on paper, but when the team's attitude and effort were called into question, its hopes of winning a regional championship floundered.

"Last year we came into the season with high expectations, and I think we got humbled a little bit," head coach Matt Smith said.

Though last year didn't end the way anyone had hoped, the Cardinals are using last year's regrets as motivation for their upcoming season.

"Last year we had some bumps in the road," senior Haley Miner said. "Last year was a really big year for us to learn how to work as a team and not individually and how to combine our skills and be better together."

"We've grown a lot, and last year definitely motivated us," senior Sammi Zuehlsdorf. "This is all our last year and we want to make this one memorable."

Smith said his main focus in helping adjust his players' attitudes was by getting them comfortable with failure. "You're going to struggle. We talk about with the girls that they're going to fail," Smith said. "If you hit .400 in a season, that's a very successful year, but that still means that you failed six out of 10 times at the plate. So being able to handle failure and adversity is a big part of determining whether you're going to be successful or not."

"It took a lot," Haley Miner said of fine-tuning the team's attitude. "We just basically all had to come together and make the decision and realize that we weren't going to go down this way. We've been playing together since third grade, and this has been a dream of ours to have a successful softball season for forever. We just decided that if we want to get to that point, we have to work together."

The Cardinals will graduate seven seniors at the end of the 2018 season and will say goodbye to longtime head coach Smith who's hanging up his softball coaching duties after his 11th year as head coach. With his new position as Prescott's athletic director and with his fourth child on the way, Smith said it was just time to pass the torch to someone else.

"The cupboard is full for success in our youth program and up through the ranks," Smith said. "There is a lot of talent coming up, and this senior group, I've been with them for a while. I'm looking forward to a fun season. It's our last hurrah, but it's not about me. We've had some success and we're looking to go out on a high note."

"We're going to leave it all on the field this year," Westcott said. "We don't want to have any regrets this year, especially with Smith leaving with us."

Right now, the Cardinal seniors have their minds set on winning their first regional championship.

"We've been there every year and we've never won one," Haley Miner said. "To be able to get one is our biggest goal."

But what will make this year any different than the previous three years this senior class has competed in a regional finals game? Their memories of how the 2017 season played out.

"We don't want a repeat of last year, so that motivates us," Shelby Murphy added.

"Everyone remembers last year," Zuehlsdorf said. "That's not leaving anyone's mind. We're always thinking about that and wanting to get past where we were."

As a daily reminder of where the team wants to be come June, the players wear T-shirts that read "H.E.A.R.T," which stands for their mentality of "Health, Effort, Attitude, Respect and Trust."

"Each day we go into practice with the mentality of 'H.E.A.R.T' and we know that we have to get after it in order to not be like last year," Miner said.

"That's kind of our mantra or motto that we're standing behind," coach Smith said. "It's a quick season, and what we want to be able to do is start well, stay healthy and stay focused on what we can control."

The seniors are also driven by the limited amount of time they have left together as teammates, and as the snow continues to fall, those days become more precious to the team.

"The fact that we do have a short amount of time is what we use (as motivation)," Miner said. "There's not enough time to slack or to take an off day or to skip because we don't have as long of a season. That's what pushes us."

"We can't control the weather, we don't know when we're going to get outside, we can't control what our opponents are doing, we can't control the umpire," Smith said. "The thing we can control is making sure that we're making the best out of those situations.

"It's an exciting group. They know what they need to do to win."

Like the 2017 season, this year's team returns many All-Conference players. This year's roster may not look much different than last year's, but Smith and his players know how much the team has evolved since 2017.

"Our attitude was our weakness last year, but we worked on it at the end of the season, and I think we're coming back stronger," Zuehlsdorf said. "Extremely stronger. We're like an entirely different team than last year. I'm stoked to see what is going to come out of that."

"We have so many returners, but it's just such a different team that's coming back," Miner said. "We have brand new attitudes and a brand new outlook on the season."

The Cardinals will host Cadott at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 to begin their last hurrah.