Feuker and Hanson considered last season a "rebuilding" year, but know that with the already limited time they have to create a winning team, they can't afford to come out slow in 2018.

"It's tough because the season is only so long so you have to start playing well right away," Hanson said. "There's not much time to ... I mean, we improve, but there's not much time to come back and win a bunch of games."

Hanson, who led the 2017 team with a .459 batting average, and Feuker are both used to showing leadership by how they play on the field but know they'll have to take on more elaborate roles this year as the sole seniors on their young team.

"We're going to have to try to be more vocal, and usually we aren't so we're going to have to try to do that way more," Hanson said. "We usually don't talk that much. When we were juniors we usually didn't say a whole lot, so it's a lot different when you're the only two seniors and usually the seniors are the ones to talk a lot and be loud and stuff, but we're not really like that in sports."

"Usually when there's a bunch of seniors there are people who just step up into that role, whereas there's only two of us so we kind of have to embrace that role as leaders," Feuker, Elmwood's 2018 female DSC scholar athlete, said. "I definitely feel like if you want to motivate others, you have to lead by example."

For them, leading by example once met quietly playing the best they could, but now it involves a little more communication, which they're not too worried about.

"I feel like we're going to work really well together," Feuker said.

"Yeah, I was just going to say that," Hanson added. "Communication (is a strength) because there's only so many of us, so we're used to each other."

This year's team, though young, adds many more returners to its team than the 2017 squad did. Along with Feuker and Hanson, the Raiders also bring back two of their top pitchers — Kendra Kern and Rowan Rupakus. The experience is there and Feuker and Hanson want to make sure the necessary confidence is, too.

"We need to know that we can win games right away so that we're not struggling at the beginning (of the season)," Hanson said.

Last year's Raiders' first win didn't come until May 2, but the seniors and head coach Becky Baier are ready to repress the memories of the 2017 season. That being said, Baier, Feuker and Hanson are determined to be more than a "rebuilding" team this coming season.

"Anyone can win on any given day. That's what I tell them all the time, and that's why you play the game," Baier said. "There's no guarantees that they're going to win. You've got to be ready, you've got to be alert, you've got to be aggressive. I've never gone and said, 'We're not going to win this game, but let's play hard.' No. We always have a chance to win."

Baier, who once played softball in Elmwood and has now coached the varsity team for over a decade, knows how competitive the DSC is, but she's not making any excuses for her players.

"I hope to be very competitive in this conference," Baier said. "Our conference is always tough, it's always very strong. All but three of the teams are a division or two divisions above us, so I'm hoping that going through this conference will prepare us for the postseason where we're going to meet teams that are at our level and size."

Baier's seniors know what they have to do to prepare their team for the postseason: rely on positive motivation.

"Just stay positive," Hanson said. "Some people are learning. For some people, this is their first year playing."

"We just have to be like the leaders we had when we were the freshmen playing on those winning teams," Feuker said, "because there were teammates that we had who helped us through our ups and downs."

There are going to be guaranteed ups and downs of the 2018 season, but the seniors are excited for whatever comes their way.

"I think it is kind of sad to think that this is our last high school sport that we'll play, but it's a fun one to end with," Feuker said. "Softball is always a really fun season."

"For softball, I just feel like I've gotten along with everyone," Hanson said. "Everyone just comes together and plays the game because they like it.

"I'm excited for this season. I think it's going to be a good one."

The Raiders are scheduled to play Eau Claire Regis at Carson Park on Monday, April 9.